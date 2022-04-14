Mumbai, April 14: The holy month of Ramzan which is in its second week began on April 3 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted on April 2 evening. Muslims in Lucknow, Delhi, and other parts of the country will observe their 13th Roza of Ramzan on April 15.

During Ramzan, it is mandatory for all Muslim adults to observe fast. Only those adults who are ill or are traveling have been exempted from fasting. Ramadan 2022 Dos and Don’ts: How To Stay Hydrated? Few Tips and Tricks To Stay Fit During Ramzan in the Summers.

Muslims observe fast from morning till evening and also abstain from eating or drinking water. They break their fast by eating dates and consuming water which is then followed by light and nutritious meal.

They also engage in prayers and read the Holy Quran throughout Ramadan. Fasting also helps in the body detoxification of those who observe fast for the entire month of Ramadan.

Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow for the 13th Roza on April 15. It must be noted that the timings of Sehri and Iftar usually depend on the sunrise and sunset. Ramadan 2022: How Muslims Celebrate Iftar Around the World.

While Sehri is observed in the morning before sunrise, Iftar is observed two minutes after sunset.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 15:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 15 April 2022 05:07 18:56

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 15:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 15 April 2022 04:33 18:48

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 15:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 15 April 2022 04:22 18:31

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

