Randhan Chhath is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in Gujarat. The day of Randhan Chhath is celebrated one day before Shitala Satam in the Gujarati calendar. It is not an independent festival but part of Shitala Satam, a religious festival dedicated to Goddess Shitala Devi. Randhan Chhath 2025 falls on Thursday, August 14. Shitala Satam is observed on Krishna Paksha Saptami during Shravana month. Hence, Randhan Chhath is always marked one day before that i.e. on Chhath day. According to drikpanchang, the Shashthi Tithi begins at 03:53 AM on August 14, 2025 and ends at 01:37 AM on August 15, 2025. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Randhan Chhath 2025 Date and Timings

Randhan Chhath Significance

Randhan Chhath is a traditional Gujarati festival celebrated primarily by women, observed a day before Sheetala Satam, during the Hindu month of Shravana. It is deeply rooted in cultural and spiritual practices related to food, purity, and devotion. Randhan Chhath is not an independent festival but part of Shitala Satam, a religious festival dedicated to Goddess Shitala Devi.

As all sorts of cooking are prohibited on the day of Shitala Satam, most Gujarati families make food arrangement for the next day on Randhan Chhath. Due to an important day for cooking, the day has got its name Randhan Chhath i.e. cooking on the sixth day.

