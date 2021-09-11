Rishi Panchami is celebrated on the Panchami tithi in the bright phase of Bhadrapada month. Usually commemorated on the day after Ganesh Chaturthi and two days after Hartalika Teej, Rishi Panchami 2021 will be commemorated on September 11. This annual observance is not a festival but a day of fast observed by women to respect Sapta Rishis. An important observance in the Hindu tradition, the Rishi Panchami celebration is filled with various rituals. As we prepare to celebrate Rishi Panchami 2021, here is everything you need to know about Rishi Panchami Date 2021, how to observe this day and more.

When is Rishi Panchami 2021?

Rishi Panchami 2021 will be celebrated on September 11. This commemoration is observed on the Panchami Tithi in Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. The Panchami Tithi will begin at 09:57 PM on September 10, 2021, and go on till 07:37 PM on September 11, 2021. However, the day-long fast is observed on September 11.

Rishi Panchami Puja Muhurat

In addition to observing Rishi Panchami Vrat, women also perform the Rishi Panchami Puja, where they pay their homage to all the Rishis. Rishi Panchami Puja Muhurat is from 11:21 AM to 01:49 PM and lasts for 2 hours and 28 minutes.

Significance of Rishi Panchami

Rishi Panchami is an important observance that helps women to offer their homage to all the sages. On this day, women observe a day-long fast, offering prayers to Sapta Rishis. It is interesting to note that this celebration is more common among Nepali Hindus. In fact, some people also observe a three-day fast starting from Hartalika Teej.

We hope that this observance brings with it all hope and happiness. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Rishi Panchami 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2021 07:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).