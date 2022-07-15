Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi or Sankatahara Chaturthi is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesh. This year it will be observed on Saturday, July 16. As you celebrate Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Sankatahara Chaturthi messages, Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi greetings and images that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is observed in every lunar month of the Hindu calendar on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha. Devotees observe a strict fast on this day, and after having auspicious sight of the moon at night, they end their fast. The Chaturthi tithi 2022 starts on Saturday, July 16 at 1:25 pm and will end on Sunday, July 17 at 10:50 am. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Ganeshotsav? Everything To Know About the Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

The festival is celebrated in western and southern parts of India like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. In these states Gajanana Sankashti is also known as Ganesha Sankatahara or Sankatahara Chaturthi. During the Shravan/ Ashadha month Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees worship the Gajanana Ganpati avatar of Lord Ganesha and Vishnu Peetha. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Sankashti and Sankatahara are Sanskrit words which mean deliverance from trouble and removal of hurdles, respectively. Therefore, on this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and pray to Lord Ganesha for a hurdle-free and trouble-free life. Here are messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day.

