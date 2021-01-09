The Saphala Ekadashi is the first of the 24 Ekadashi days in a year, and it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees worship the lord to achieve success, prosperity and good fortune. Saphala means, ‘success.’ It is a significant day for the Hindus, and just like all the other Ekadashi days, people observe it with great devotion. Saphala Ekadashi 2021 is on January 9. Aside from observing a day-long fast and following the rituals, people also enjoy sharing devotional messages. This is why, in this article, we bring you Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2021 wishes and WhatsApp stickers to make the auspicious day even more memorable. These Ekadashi greetings, messages, photos and HD images of Lord Vishnu can be easily downloaded and shared through Facebook and WhatsApp along with stickers.

On the day of Saphala Ekadashi, devotees who observe vrat pray to Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna. They visit the nearby temple or worship the god at their home temple. The mandir or dedicated place in the house for puja is cleaned and decorated with flowers, incense sticks or camphor. This year, the observation is different because of the global health crisis, and people are encouraged to stay at home and celebrate the auspicious occasion in a small manner. However, devotees can still make it special by ensuring that heart-warming messages reach to their near ones. Download these Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2021 messages, wishes, Lord Vishnu HD images and WhatsApp stickers and share the devotional greetings among family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Bless You and Your Femily on Saphala Ekadashi. Happy Saphala Ekadashi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Saphala Ekadashi Vrat, May Lord Vishnu Fulfill Your All Wishes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2021

