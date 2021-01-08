Saphala Ekadashi Vrat falls on the Pausha month of Krishna Paksha called Safala Ekadashi. It is believed to be an auspicious day and celebrated with great reverence. According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Vishnu on the day of Saphala Ekadashi is believed to fulfil the wishes of people. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast. People do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Saphala Ekadashi 2021 falls on January 9, 2021. As we observe Saphala Ekadashi, we bring to you WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories and SMS which you can share with your loved ones. You can also send these Saphala Ekadashi wishes and messages to greet your near and dear ones on the occasion. These wishes can also be shared on social media platforms to extend festivity wishes. Mokshada Ekadashi 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online.

Parana is done during Hari Vasara and people wait for Hari Vasara to get over before breaking the fast. Ekadashi fasting is suggested for devotees pray and seek the affection of Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi fasting is suggested on two consecutive days. The alternate Ekadashi fasting is suggested for Sanyasis, widows and for those who seek Moksha. Then it coincides with Vaishnava Ekadashi fasting day. Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat 2020 Date and Significance: Know Dev Uthani Ekadashi Vrat ka Mahatva and Other Puja Rituals Dedicated to Lord Vishnu Festival.

Ekadashi Vrat (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Saphala Ekadashi Vrat

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat (Photo Credits: File Image)

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Saphala Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Saphala Ekadashi 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

