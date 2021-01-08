Saphala Ekadashi 2021 Vrat Details: Saphala Ekadashi's occasion is considered one of the significant Ekadashis for the Hindu community. The religious event of Saphala Ekadashi is observed in high praise of Lord Krishna. Devotees across the country celebrate the auspicious following several rituals, especially Saphala Ekadashi Vrata. If you, too, are a devotee of Sri Krishna and looking for the details of Saphala Ekadashi 2021, then you have reached the right place. At LatestLY, we bring you the authentic information about the observance of Saphala Ekadashi 2021 – its date, rituals, pooja timings, significance, and more, which will help you observe the auspicious event dutifully. January 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

What is the date of Saphala Ekadashi 2021?

The festive event of Saphala Ekadashi takes place on the 11th day (Ekadashi) in the Krishna Paksha in the holy month of Pausha, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. In 2021, Saphala Ekadashi will be observed on January 8, which will fall on Friday this time.

What are the auspicious timings of Saphala Ekadashi 2021?

• Saphala Ekadashi 2021 Tithi Date – January 8, i.e., Friday

• Saphala Ekadashi 2021 Tithi Begins – 09:40 PM on January 08, 2021

• Saphala Ekadashi 2021 Tithi Ends – 07:17 PM on January 09, 2021

• Parana Time – 07:15 AM to 09:21 AM, on January 2021

• Dwadashi End Moment – 04:52 PM

What are the rituals of Saphala Ekadashi 2021?

Several rituals are followed on the occasion of Saphala Ekadashi. One of the foremost traditions that devotees follow is that of fasting, i.e. Saphala Ekadashi Vrata. While some observe day-long fasting, others observe partial fasting where they consume fruits, Saavik food, etc. The fast continues from the sunrise to the sunset on this holy day.

People worship Lord Krishna in high regards on the day of Saphala Ekadashi. It is said that it is considered auspicious to wake up before the sunrise, and bath before/during the daylight. Offering Tulsi leaves to the deity is also considered quite auspicious on this occasion. People also offer fresh flowers, incense sticks, coconut, betel nuts, and other holy offerings to deity of Lord Krishna.

In the evening, prayers, aarti, and special mantras are sung in Sri Krishna's devotion. Offering alms and money to poor people is also considered to be blissful.

What is the significance of Saphala Ekadashi 2021?

The observance of Saphala Ekadashi holds a cultural significance for Hindus. Not even 100 Rajasuya Yajnas and 1000 Ashmavedha Yajnas are not equal to a single Saphala Ekadashi Vrata's compliance. It ends all the miseries of the lives of people who observe the sacred fast. It is said that people who follow the rituals on the occasion of Saphala Ekadashi dutifully are rewarded by Lord Krishna, where he removes all the obstacles in their lives.

