Sarwasti Puja 2020 Aarti: Listen to Saraswati Vandana Mantra and Devotional Songs to Mark Basant Panchami

The auspicious festival of Vasant Panchami that marks the preliminary preparations for the arrival of spring is approaching. For many Hindus, the festival is dedicated to goddess Saraswati who is known as their Goddess of knowledge, language, music and all arts. Devotees dress themselves in yellow as the ceremony celebrates the agricultural fields ripening with yellow flowers of mustard crop. Yellow is considered as Goddess Saraswati's favourite colour. Many religious offerings are made during Saraswati Puja with devotees enjoying delicious traditional recipes. Among the holy offerings, Saraswati Vandana Mantra is recited by the devotees to seek blessings of the Goddess. Saraswati Puja 2020 aarti includes the devotional songs to mark Basant Panchami. Saraswati Puja 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance and Celebrations of Basant Panchami.

Sarwasti Puja 2020 falls on January 29, 2020. The festival is significantly celebrated by the students for their upliftment in studies. Young boys and girls, observe long-day fast and break it during the Panchami tithi. They also chant Saraswati Vandana Mantra to seek the blessing of the Goddess, to perform better in studies. Here are the devotional songs that you can listen during the Saraswati Puja celebration. Saraswati Puja Bhajans for Basant Panchami 2020: List of Devotional Songs to Worship the Goddess of Knowledge.

Saraswati Mantra With Lyrics:

Chanting the verses of Saraswati mantra during this occasion is considered highly auspicious. Devotees hymns these lines about 108 times to achieve the Goddess’ blessings during Basant Panchami.

Saraswati Aarti:

“Om Jai Saraswati Mata,” sung by Anuradha Paudwal is the traditional aarti song. On all the significant occasion, whenever the idol is worshipped, the verses of Saraswati aarti is chanted.

Saraswati Chalisa With Lyrics:

Saraswati Chalisa is a devotional song dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. It is a popular prayer, composed of 40 verses. Recitation of Saraswati Chalisa is beneficial for those who seek knowledge and wisdom. 9 Facts About Goddess Saraswati, Not Many People Know Of.

These are the devotional songs and mantras, dedicated to Goddess Sarwasti, sung on the occasion of Basant Panchami. You can play these songs on the festival and chant along while worshipping the Goddess of knowledge—Saraswati.