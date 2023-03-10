Savitribai Phule is known to be one of the pioneers who made education accessible for young girls across the country. Every year, March 10 - the death anniversary of Savitribai Phule, is marked by remembering all her work and how it has continued to shape the Indian education system. Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary 2023 is sure to be marked by various events that focus on talking about the reforms that were initiated by the revolutionary educationalist and poet. To mark Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary 2023, people are sure to share Images and Wallpapers of Savitribai Phule, Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary messages, Savitribai Phule Poems, Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online. Savitribai Phule Punyatithi 2023 Images and Savitribai Phule Smruti Din HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Quotes To Remember India's First Female Teacher.

Born on January 3, 1831, in Naigaon, in present-day Maharashtra, Savitribai Phule is known as India’s first female teacher. She played a key role in enrolling more girl children in formal education and was known to set out on a journey to talk to families and convince them to let the young girls in their homes come to school. She believed educating young girls was the key to bringing impactful social reform. Over the years, Savitribai Phule ​​and her husband, Jyotirao Phule, played a vital role in fighting for women's rights.

Savitribai Phule died a heroic death trying to save the son of Pandurang Babaji Gaekwad at the clinic she opened with her adopted son to treat those affected by the worldwide Third Pandemic of the bubonic plague. March 10, 2023, will mark the 126th Death Anniversary of this great poet, social reformer and educationist.

In addition to promoting education for girls and women, Savitribai also worked to abolish the discrimination and unfair treatment of people based on caste and gender.

