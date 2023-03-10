Savitribai Phule was India’s first female teacher who played a significant role in the social reform movement in the country, especially in Maharashtra. Savitribai Phule’s death anniversary, or Savitribai Phule Punyatithi (also called Savitribai Phule Smruti Din), is observed every year on March 10. In 2023, India will observe Savitribai Phule's 126th death anniversary. On Savitribai Phule Punyatithi 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of images, wallpapers, and quotes by Savitribai Phule you can download and send to your near and dear ones to mark the day. Shiv Jayanti 2023 Tithi: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Savitribai Phule died on March 10th, 1897, due to the bubonic plague at the age of 66. The day is considered an important date in India's history and remembers the contribution of the popular social reformer, educationalist, and poet. Born on January 3, 1831, in Naigaon, Maharashtra, Phule inspired millions of people with her work for women's rights and improving the status of women in society.

She devoted her life to the betterment of women's rights, status, and education. Millions of people have been inspired by her contribution to society. Along with her husband, Jyotirao Phule, Phule played a crucial role in fighting for women's rights. She raised her voice against several social evils like untouchability and child marriage. After establishing the first school for girls, Savitribai Phule also established 18 more schools in her lifetime. Her legacy lives on even today.

