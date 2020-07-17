The auspicious month of Sawan which is entirely dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva is ongoing. While the entire Hindu month is considered holy, an auspicious day of Sawan Shivratri is also marked in this month. It is said that performing the rituals of Shivaratri on this day will attain one Moksha. This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on July 19. Ahead of this holy observance, we tell you what are some of the rituals and things that one can to please Lord Shiva, the greatest of Gods in the Hindu mythology. Sawan Somvar 2020 Vrat Katha and Mantra: Dos and Don'ts You Must Keep in Mind While Fasting During Shravana, The Auspicious Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

As per legends, Sawan Shivratri is the day that marks the union of Lord Shiva with his consort Goddess Parvati. She had observed strict penance for his long life and well-being. Sawan Shivratri thus symbolises the union of Shiva and Shakti, two great forces in the universe. Worshipping Lord Shiva on this day is said to gain blessings and prosperity from him. Many people also observe a fast on this day. We tell you some other things /rituals one must practice to please Lord Shiva.

Shiva Abhishek: This is one of the most important ways to worship Mahadev. If you have an idol of Lord Shiva or the Shivalingam at your home, you can do the small ritual of Shiva Abhisheka. Take bath and clean the idol with water. Offer milk and water. For Shivalinga, one should offer sandalwood and water. Belpatra or Bel leaves are a favourite of Lord Shiva. And avoid using coconut water, turmeric, Ketaki flowers, and kumkum.

Chant Om Namah Shivay: This is one of the easiest chants you can recite pertaining to Lord Shiva. You can do a jaap at least once a day.

Pray Regularly: If you have Lord Shiva idol at home or the Shivalingam, have a daily routine of prayers. You can meditate in front of the prayer house and chant mantras, read texts and worship him.

Fast on Mondays: Monday is a day of the week dedicated to Lord Shiva, so many people observe a fast on this day. It may not be a strict fast but avoid eating non-veg food and indulging in alcohol. Visit a Shiva temple if you can on every Monday.

Pray to Lord Ganesha: It is also advised to pay respects to Lord Ganesha first, as he is Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles). So start by praying to Ganpati and then also pray to Lord Shiva.

These are some of the ways in which you can observe a routine and regular worship of Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. Because of the current pandemic, we would advise everyone to pray from their respective homes and not step out. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2020!

