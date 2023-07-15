Shivratri during the month of Sawan is considered a highly auspicious and significant occasion for devotees of Lord Shiva. In the Hindu calendar, Shivratri refers to the "night of Lord Shiva". Sawan is considered a holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva, and devotees believe that performing rituals and prayers during this time can bring immense blessings. Sawan Shivratri 2023 will be observed on Saturday, July 15. As you observe Sawan Shivratri 2023, we at LatestLY, have curated a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Items To Be Offered to Shivlinga To Get Blessings From Lord Shiva on This Auspicious Day.

During Sawan Shivratri, devotees observe fasts, visit Shiva temples, and engage in various religious activities. The fasting during this time is considered rigorous, with many devotees abstaining from consuming food and water for the entire day and night. Some devotees opt for a partial fast, consuming only fruits and milk. The day is spent in devotion and worship of Lord Shiva. Devotees offer prayers, chant mantras, and perform Rudrabhishek, which is a ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Linga with sacred substances like water, milk, honey, curd, and ghee. It is believed that offering these sacred substances pleases Lord Shiva and brings blessings and prosperity. Here is a collection of messages that you can download and share with one and all to wish them Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Sawan Shivratri (File Image)

Sawan Shivratri (File Image)

Sawan Shivratri (File Image)

Sawan Shivratri (File Image)

Sawan Shivratri (File Image)

Sawan Shivratri is a time of deep devotion, introspection, and seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. It is believed that sincere prayers and fasting during this time can cleanse the mind, body, and soul and lead to spiritual upliftment. Devotees seek protection, prosperity, and enlightenment from Lord Shiva and pray for the well-being of themselves and their loved ones.

Wishing everyone a Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2023 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).