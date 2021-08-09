Sawan or Shravan 2021 will begin in Maharashtra and other Southern states from August 9. The first auspicious Monday fast, or Shravan Somvar will be celebrated on August 9. Sawan maas is one of the highly auspicious months and is filled with various rituals and traditions that Lord Shiva devotees follow. Sharing Happy Sawan 2021 messages in Hindi and other languages is a common practice. Many people make it a point to celebrate this festival with the community with Happy Sawan 2021 greetings and wishes, Sawan Somvar WhatsApp Stickers and Shravan Somwar 2021 Facebook Status Pictures.

The entire month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Sawan maas celebrations have always been known as a community get-together. With night vigils bringing several devotees together. While the celebrations have mellowed down in lieu of the ongoing pandemic, people still try to celebrate it with everyone by sharing Happy Sawan Shivaratri 2021 messages in Hindi, Happy Masa Shivratri 2021 greetings and wishes, Sawan Shivaratri WhatsApp Messages and Sawan Shivaratri 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Sawan Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiv Ki Shakti, Bhole Ki Bhakti, Khushiyon Ki Bahar De, Mahadev Ki Kripa Se Aapko Zindgi Ke Har Kadam Par Safalta Mile. Sawan Maas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Sawan Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiv Ki Mahima Aprampar! Shiv Karte Sabka Udhdhaar, Unki Kripa Ham Sab Par Sada Bani Rahe, Aur Bhole Shankar Hamare Jeevan Mein Khushi Hi Khushi Bhar Dein. Om Namah Shivaay!

Sawan Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Besan Ki Roti, Nemu Ka Achaar, Doston Ki Khushi, Apnon Ka Pyar, Sawan Ki Baarish, Kisi Ka Intezar, Mubark Ho Aapko, Shiv Sawan Somvaar!

Sawan Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Saamna, Pag Pag Bholenath Ka Aashirwad Mile, Sawan Maas Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Har Har Mahadev.

Sawan Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Aur Apke Ghar Ke Sabhi Sadasyon Ko Sawan Somwar Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Observing the Shravan Somvar fast is said to help devotees on their road to penance. The entire month of Shravan is dedicated to stepping away from all our vices and praying to Lord Shiva with all the dedication and happiness. We hope that this celebration brings with it all the happiness and peace you deserve. Happy Sawan 2021!

