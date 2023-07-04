Shravan Somvar, also known as Sawan Somvar, is a significant observance in Hinduism dedicated to Lord Shiva. Shravan is considered a holy month, and it holds great religious significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Sawan Somvar is observed on Mondays during the month of Shravan (Sawan) in the Hindu lunar calendar. The month of Shravan typically falls between July and August in the Gregorian calendar. It is believed that Lord Shiva is particularly pleased and grants blessings to those who worship and observe fasts during this month, especially on Mondays. As you observe Sawan Somvar 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones as wishes for the day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishes in Hindi, WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Shiva HD Photos, Messages, Greetings And SMS to Send on Auspicious Monday During Shravan.

During Shravan Somvar, devotees engage in various rituals and practices to seek the favour and blessings of Lord Shiva. They wake up early in the morning, take a ritual bath, and visit Shiva temples. Devotees offer prayers and perform abhishekam (ritual bathing) of the Shiva Linga with water, milk, honey, and other sacred substances. They also light incense, offer flowers and fruits, and perform aarti (a ritual of waving lamps) as a mark of devotion. Observing a fast (vrat) is a common practice during Shravan Somvar. Devotees may choose to abstain from food or limit their diet to specific fruits, milk, or light meals. Some devotees also observe a strict waterless fast as a form of penance and devotion. Here is a wide range collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Sawan Somvar 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Sawan Somwar Vrat 2023 Dates: When Is Malmas? Know Shravan Somvar Fasting Days, Significance of Adhik Maas.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Wishes and Messages

Sawan Somwar 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiv Ji Ka Vaas Ho, Sankton Ka Naash Ho. Har Ghar Me Sukh-Shaanti Ka Vaas Ho, Om Namah Shivaya! Shravan Somwar Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Mere Utterance of Om Namah Shivaya With Utmost Devotion Is Enough to Make You Feel the Power of Lord Mahadev. Happy Shravan Somwar to You.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Experience the Mystical Power in the Atmosphere on the Auspicious Day of Shravan Somwar and Feel Lord Shiva’s Divine Presence.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Bholenath Destroy All Your Sorrow and Eliminate All the Troubles to Help You Lead a Happy and Healthy Life. Happy Shravana Somwar Vrat.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Choicest Blessings of Lord Shiva Bring Contentment in Married Life, Good Health, Wealth, Prosperity and Harmony to You. Happy Pehla Sawan Somwar.

Shravan Somvar holds special significance for married and unmarried women who observe fasts with the hope of finding a suitable husband or for marital bliss and the well-being of their families. However, people of all genders and ages participate in the rituals and observances according to their faith and devotion to Lord Shiva.

Wishing everyone a Happy Shravan Somvar 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2023 07:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).