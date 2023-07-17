Sawan Somvar, also known as Shravan Somvar, is an auspicious observance in Hinduism that falls on the Mondays of the month of Sawan (or Shravan). The first Sawan Somvar 2023 will be observed on July 10. Sawan is considered a sacred month dedicated to Lord Shiva, and many devotees observe fasts and perform special prayers and rituals during this time. As you observe Sawan Somvar Vrat 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Lord Shiva Images, Status, WhatsApp Messages & SMS To Celebrate the Religious Occasion.

Sawan Somvar holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. It is believed that observing fasts and offering prayers on these Mondays can bring blessings, fulfilment of wishes, and spiritual growth. Devotees typically wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean and traditional attire on Sawan Somvar. Many people observe a strict fast throughout the day, consuming only milk, fruits, or specific Satvik (pure) food. They visit Shiva temples, offer prayers, and perform Abhishekam (ritualistic bath) on Shiva Lingam with water, milk, honey, and other sacred substances. Chanting mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and reading scriptures related to Lord Shiva are also common practices.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Sawan Somwar 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiv Ji Ka Vaas Ho, Sankton Ka Naash Ho. Har Ghar Me Sukh-Shaanti Ka Vaas Ho, Om Namah Shivaya! Shravan Somwar Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Choicest Blessings of Lord Shiva Bring Contentment in Married Life, Good Health, Wealth, Prosperity and Harmony to You. Happy Pehla Sawan Somwar.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Experience the Mystical Power in the Atmosphere on the Auspicious Day of Shravan Somwar and Feel Lord Shiva’s Divine Presence.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Bholenath Destroy All Your Sorrow and Eliminate All the Troubles to Help You Lead a Happy and Healthy Life. Happy Shravana Somwar Vrat.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Mere Utterance of Om Namah Shivaya With Utmost Devotion Is Enough to Make You Feel the Power of Lord Mahadev. Happy Shravan Somwar to You!

Solah Somvar Vrat Significance & Fasting Rituals During Shravan:

Sawan Somvar is associated with various beliefs and legends. It is believed that Lord Shiva is highly pleased with the sincere devotion and penance of his devotees during this month. According to mythology, the churning of the cosmic ocean (Samudra Manthan) by the Devas (celestial beings) and Asuras (demons) took place during the month of Sawan, and it is believed that the divine nectar (amrit) emerged from this event.

Wishing everyone Happy Pehla Sawan Somvar Vrat 2023!

