It is the time of the year when the western states of India celebrate the pious month of Sawan, which began on Thursday, 29 July 2022. According to the Hindu calendar, Sawan falls in the fifth month. The Shravan maas is devoted to Lord Shiva when people observe the fast every Mondays during the period. The special practice known as Sawan Somwar Vrat that are observed for sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar. First Sawan Somwar 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, 1 August. To mark the pious day, we have compiled messages, HD images, quotes and greetings. Marathi Shravan Month 2022 Images & Sawan Somvar HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp GIFs and SMS for the Auspicious Month of Lord Shiva.

Happy First Sawan Somwar 2022

Sawan 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Here's Wishing You a Blissful Sawan Somwar. May the Blessings of Lord Shiva Always Stay With You and Your Family.

First Sawan Somwar 2022 Messages

Sawan Somwar 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Prayers to Lord Mahadev Come True and May Your Life Be Filled With Happiness, Warmth, and Light This Shravana!

First Sawan Somwar Wishes

Happy Sawan Somwar 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Sawan Somwar 2022 Reads: Shiv Ji Ka Vaas Ho, Sankton Ka Naash Ho. Har Ghar Me Sukh-Shaanti Ka Vaas Ho, Om Namah Shivaya! Shravan Somwar Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

First Sawan Somwar Wallpapers

First Sawan Somwar 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Happy First Sawan Somwar 2022

First Sawan Somwar 2022 Greetings

Happy Sawan Somwar 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Sawan Somwar 2022 Reads: May the Choicest Blessings of Lord Shiva Bring Contentment in Married Life, Good Health, Wealth, Prosperity and Harmony to You. Happy Pehla Sawan Somwar.

