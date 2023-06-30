State Bank of India Foundation Day 2023, also known as SBI Foundation Day, falls on July 1. State Bank Of India is one of India's biggest public sector banks. The government of India operates the State Bank Of India. SBI is one of India's oldest commercial banks to exit. One of the largest banks in the country, SBI provides a range of banking and financial services both in India and abroad. Know the date, history and significance of the State Bank Of India Foundation Day here. Rs 1500 Cr Transferred into Banks Accounts of Farmers on State Foundation Day of Chhattisgarh.

State Bank Of India Foundation Day Date

The State Bank Of India Foundation Day falls on July 1. The SBI Foundation Day commemorates the establishment of the State Bank of India in 1955. July 1 has been observed as SBI Day in India to highlight the bank's contribution.

State Bank Of India Foundation Day History

All-India Rural Credit Survey Committee had recommended that a state-sponsored and state-partnered bank should be created to take over the Imperial Bank of India. In May 1955, an Act was passed in Parliament, and the State Bank of India was constituted on July 1, 1955. ‘SBI Account is Temporarily Blocked Due to Suspicious Activity’: PIB Asks Users Not to Click on Provided Link Amid Rising Cyber Frauds.

State Bank Of India Foundation Day Significance

SBI Foundation Day commemorates the day of the establishment of India's oldest commercial bank. After the State Bank of India Act of 1955, the Imperial Bank of India was officially made the State Bank of India on 1st July 1955.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2023 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).