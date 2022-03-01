Self-Injury Awareness or Self-Harm Awareness Day is observed annually on 1 March to raise awareness about self-harm and other intentional methods of self-injury like cutting or burning. During this day a lot of awareness campaigns and workshops are organised so that people can be vocal about their personal experience of self-harm and unusual attempts to expand the consciousness of self-injury. Harming oneself is a result of a negative thought process, low self-esteem, and a premeditative mindset. The self-injury awareness day is specifically observed to focus on the issues of a suicidal mindset that are often misrepresented and misunderstood in the mainstream. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Significance Of Observing Self-Injury Awareness Day

In medical terms, self-harm is described as harming one's own body deliberately. Most of the time individuals deal with mental disorders like depression, anxiety, or any type of grief due to a loss that is often ignored by the family members. The suppression of these emotions results in raging hormones, rebellious behaviour, self-doubt, and a vile temper. People in this category usually engage in self-mutilation like cutting, scratching, scraping, banging limps, or hands against a hard surface. This kind of self-harm activity is a vicious cycle and at times the person might regret or feel guilty after hurting himself/herself. The Self-Injury Awareness Day aims to explain to all the victims of self-harm the different coping mechanisms that can be implemented to repel suicidal feelings.

How Self-Injury Awareness Day Is Observed?

During the Self-Harm Awareness Day, educators, medical professionals, and policy-makers organize conferences and workshops to focus the public's attention on how to identify the signs of self-injury and outline ways to help those who self-harm. People wear an orange ribbon, a butterfly on their wrists, or a beaded bracelet to encourage awareness of self-harm. The orange ribbon represents hope for misread issues. Awareness regarding self-mutilation problems leads to understanding and empathy, banishing judgment and fear, and reducing the number of people who feel alone and suffer in silence.

