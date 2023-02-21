New Delhi, February 21: Ruet-e-Hilal committees in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia will assemble today for the Shaban 2023 moon sighting. The moon sighting will not only mark the beginning of Shaban, also spelt as Shaaban and Shabaan, but also set countdown to Ramadan 2023, the holy month of fasting. We will first get updates on the Shaban moon sighting from Australia. Stay here with us to get Shaban 2023 moon sighting live news updates from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia.

Muslims follow lunar-based calendar wherein a month a month lasts either 29 or 30 days. They look for the new moon on 29th of each month. If the moon is sighted on 29th day of an ongoing month, that month ends and a new month begins from the next day. If the crescent is not sighted on 29th day, a new month then starts when the ongoing month completes 30 days. Ramadan 2023 Date: Countdown To Holy Month of Fasting Begins, Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan in Saudi Arabia and UAE Here.

Shaban 2023 Date:

For Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia, today (February 21) marks 29th of Rajab, the month before Shaban. If the moon is sighted this evening, Rajab month will end and Shaban 2023 shall begin from February 22. If the crescent is not sighted, Rajab will complete 30 days on February 22. Subsequently, Shaban 1444 shall start from February 23. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Ramadan 2023 Date:

Based on the beginning of Shaban month, Muslims will determine the tentative dates for Ramadan 2023. If Shaban begins from February 22, tentative dates for Ramadan 2023 would be March 23 and March 24. However, Ramadan might either start from March 24 or March 25 in case Shaban commences from February 23.