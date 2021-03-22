Shaheed Diwas 2021 is on March 23 to pay tributes to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, who was hanged by the Britishers on this day. At a very young age, they came forward to fight against the British Raj and sacrificed for the country’s freedom. This day is very significant. Bhagat Singh’s ideology and courage inspire the youth even today. It goes without a doubt why Bhagat Singh is considered a youth icon to many. On Shaheed Diwas 2021, here we bring you some moving quotes by the legendary brave hero. These patriotic sayings by Bhagat Singh and HD images are free to download and can be shared on social media to commemorate his death anniversary.

India observes Shaheed Diwas on six different occasions in the calendar year—January 30 as Martyr’s Day, March 23 as Shaheed Divas, May 19 as Bhasha Shahid Divas (Language Martyr’s Day), October 21 as Police Martyrs’ Day, November 17 Lala Lajpat Rai’s death anniversary and November 19 on Rani Lakshmibai’s birth anniversary.

March 23 Shaheed Diwas is dedicated to the three youth freedom fighters—Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, who were hanged by the British rulers in Lahore Jail. The three courageous heroes were sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case. They became the face of nationalism. Bhagat Singh’s execution made him a folk hero of the Indian Independence movement. Singh was hanged at the age of 23, but his heroic death inspired a new wave in the Independence era. As we honour him and his associates on Martyrs Day, here we bring you some powerful quotes and sayings by Bhagat Singh that will instil patriotism in you.

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit"

"Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birth right of all"

"I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail"

"I am full of ambition and hope and charm of life. But I can renounce everything at the time of need'

"If the deaf have to hear, the sound has to be very loud"

"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are two traits of revolutionary thinking. Lovers, lunatics and poets are made of the same stuff"

"Bombs and pistols don't make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas"

"Labour is the real sustainer of society"

"People get accustomed to the established order of things and tremble at the idea of change. It is this lethargic spirit that needs be replaced by the revolutionary spirit"

Let us remember the three brave heroes on this day and honour their sacrifice for the country’s freedom. A big salute to our freedom fighters who were not deterred even in the face of death.

