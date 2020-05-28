Shavuot 2020 Images & Chag Sameach HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Messages And Wishes to Share on The Jewish Festival

Happy Shavuot 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shavuot is an important Jewish festival that is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in the Jewish community. It is observed on the sixth day of the Hebrew month of Sivan. Every year it falls between May 15 and June 14 in the Gregorian calendar. Shavuot is observed on the 6th to 7th of the Jewish month of Sivan. Shavuot 2020 begins on May 28 and ends on May 30. The observance is also known as Yiddish Shovues, 'Feast of Weeks' or Pentecost in English. People wish each other on the festival saying “Chag Sameach!” which means 'Happy Festival'. As we celebrate Shavuot 2020, we bring to you Shavuot 2020 Images & Chag Sameach HD Wallpapers for free download online which you can send your loved ones. Our list also includes Shavuot WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, GIFs, messages and wishes to share with your family and friends. Shavuot 2020 Date And Significance: Know The Traditions, Customs And Celebrations Related to the Jewish Festival.

Shavuot has both agriculture and spiritual significance for the Jews. It is celebrated based on varying important incidents mentioned in the Torah. While in Israel it is a time of wheat harvest, it is also believed to commemorate the anniversary of the day when God gave Torah to Israel at Mount Sinai. It comes a month after Passover which observes the redemption of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. Shavuot the festival that follows celebrates the receiving of Torah on Mount Sinai. Later in the year, Jews celebrate Sukkot which recalls the 40 years that the Israelites wandered through the wilderness on the way to the Promised Land. Shavuot 2020 Wishes & Chag Sameach HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Send Feast of Weeks’ Greetings on the Jewish Holiday.

Happy Shavuot 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Shavuot 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shavuot 2020 GIF

Shavuot 2020 HD Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Shavuot (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Shavuot 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shavuot WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to share festive greetings and birthday wishes. As we observe Shavuot 2020, you can download Shavuot WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your near and dear ones. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Shavuot!