Shavuot 2021 began on May 16th and will continue till May 18th. Celebrated by Jews across the world, Shavuot occurs on the sixth day of the Hebrew month of Sivan and it also marks 50 days after the first Passover also known as Sedar - a celebration of the day when God redeemed the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. Shavuot is celebrated to signify the day when God gave the Torah - the first part out of the five parts of the Jewish bible - to the nation of Israel at Mount Sinai following their exodus from Egypt. The Israelites travelled from Egypt to Mount Sinai in seven weeks. Shavuot means “sevens” or “weeks,” hence it is also called the Feast of Weeks. Shavuot is a perfect way to get the family together to celebrate this festival to have festive meals containing dairy foods and visit the synagogue ( Jewish church) to listen to the readings from the Torah. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, this year most of the countries have barred religious gatherings in public places, but you can still celebrate the festival by sending virtual greetings. Here are popular ways to greet during Shavuot.

Chag Sameach is the most popular greeting to use during Shavuot. This is a Hebrew expression that translates to “happy holiday.” This expression can also be used during other Jewish holidays like Hanukkah and Purim. Chag Sameach — is Pronounced as CHAHG sah-MAY-ach.

Gut Yontiff is another prevalent greeting used in Shavuot. Gut Yontiff translates to "Good Day." It is pronounced as GUHT YON-tiff.

Gut Yontiff is also a Yiddish greeting "Good Yom Tov." Yom Tov when translated to English literally means "Good Day."

Shavuot - pronounced Sha-Vu-Ot- which doesn't merely signify the exodus of Israelites from Egypt but also has its bearings in an ancient grain harvest festival. During this day first fruits of the harvest and two loaves of bread made from the new wheat were offered at the temple. This tradition is still followed in celebration of the Jewish festival. Chag Sameach, peeps! and we hope you have a wonderful Shavuot.

