Shivaji Jayanti Wishes 2021: The day to celebrate Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is here, and people are gung-ho to commemorate the auspicious occasion. On February 19, it will be the 391st birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj this year. People observe the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj (as per the Julian calendar) marvellously. There are widespread celebrations in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa to honour the great Maratha warrior king. People send across popular Shivaji Jayanti 2021 wishes to their loved ones on this historic event. If you, too, are searching for the most famous Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 wishes and greetings, then you have reached the right place.

The festive event of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is observed as spectacularly as a festival in Maharashtra. If you are an avid social media user, you can download these popular 2021 Shivaji Jayanti HD greetings and share on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Koo, and other platforms.

People who want to wish 'Happy Shivaji Jayanti' to their friends, family, relatives, etc., then they can send these newest Shivaji Jayanti 2021 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike, Signal, and other popular messaging apps. Not to forget, you will also find amazing Shivaji Maharaj stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, and can share on respective platforms.

If you are looking for the latest Shivaji Jayanti videos, then you are in for a surprise. All you have to do is download these 2021 Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti wishes and convert them using a relevant video converter app. With this, you will be able to share Shivaji Jayanti videos with people on Instagram Reels, Chingari, Roposo, Moj, and other video-sharing apps.

People searching to wish their near and dear ones on this historic occasion for the Marathi community can stop your search as we have it all covered here. At LatestLY, you can find the top-trending and inspiring Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021 wishes, which you will love to share on this historic day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivaji Jayanti Is a Special Occasion Because This Day the Most Special Hero of the Nation Was Born.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivaji Jayanti Reminds Us of the Courageous Acts of Chatrapati Shivaji Which Will Inspire the Coming Generations Forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2020 to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Na Shivshankar.. to Kailashpati Na Lambodar. To Ganpati Natmastak Taya Chardi Jayane Kali Swarajya Nirmiti Dev Majha Ekch to.. Maha Raja Shivchatrapati.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Talwari Tar Saglyanchya Hatat Hotya, Takat Tar Saglyanchya Mangatat Hoti, Pan Swarajya Sthapanyachi Icchha Fakt “Marathi” Raktatach Hoti... Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eke Ratri Sahyadri Hasala, Hastana to Disla, Zali Tyala Talvar Pritichi, Ghetali Tyane Maratha Stapanechi, Dhakhvli Jyane Takat Maratha Ekjutichi. Ashi Kirti Hoti Raje Shivaji Maharajanchi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Self-Confidence Provides Strength and Power Impart Knowledge. Knowledge Provides Stability and Stability Leads to Victory.” -Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The first instance when Shivaji Jayanti's celebration took place in 1870 by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Pune, after she discovered Chhatrapati Shivaji's tomb Maharaj at Raigad, Maharashtra. The tradition of celebrating Shivaji Jayanti picked up when Bal Gangadhar Tilak, too, started celebrating the historic occasion to gather masses to show solidarity against the British.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2021. We hope you pay fitting tributes to the soul of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is considered one of the bravest warrior kings of all times.

