Happy Ram Navami 2022! Ram Navami is a grand Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm by the people of the Hindu religion in India, the land of festivals. The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra month. It is believed that Lord Ram was born on this day. Maa Durga, Shri Ram and Maa Sita are worshipped on the day of Ram Navami. On this day, the 9th form of Mother Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped. According to the Panchang, the festival of Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 10, 2022. This day is the ninth date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. That is why this date is called Ram Navami. Ram Navami 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Ram Navami With New WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Quotes and Facebook Messages.

The festival of Shri Ram Navami is being celebrated for the last several thousand years. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu took birth on earth in the form of Shri Ram to end the atrocities of Lankapati Ravana and annihilate him. According to mythology, King Dasharatha of Ayodhya, whose majesty prevailed in 10 directions, had done three marriages but did not get any child from any queen and because of this, he used to be very upset. When he discussed this with the sages, he advised them to conduct Putreshti Yagya. King Dasharatha decided to perform a Yagya to get a son. King Dasharatha distributed the prasad (kheer) of the yajna among his three queens. A few months after receiving the prasad, the three queens conceived. After this, Shri Ram was born on the ninth day of Chaitra Shukla from the womb of the elder queen Kaushalya. Later, in the auspicious constellations and auspicious times, Queen Kaikeyi gave birth to Bharata and the third queen Sumitra gave birth to twin and stunning sons Lakshman and Shatrughna. Ram Navami 2022 Dos & Don’ts: From Bhajan Kirtan to Ramcharitmanas Recitation, Auspicious Things To Do on the Birth Anniversary of Lord Ram for Good Luck and Happiness.

Lord Rama is known as the ideal man and therefore he is called Maryada Purushottam. To celebrate the day, we have brought for you adorable images and wallpapers of Lord Ram, which you can download and share with your loved ones. You can download these amazing Ram Navami images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings, photo SMS and Facebook messages for free. Since this festival is associated with Lord Rama, this day is very auspicious for the people of the Hindu religion. Navratri of Chaitra ends on the day of Ram Navami. On this very auspicious and holy occasion, you can say Shubh Ram Navami to your friends, relatives and loved ones, so we bring you lovely Hindi WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Wishes, Photo SMS, Messages, and HD Wallpapers, which You can send through social media. You can download Ram Navami WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store, here is the download link.

Ram Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here is Hoping that Lord Ram Bestows Peace, Joy and Prosperity in Your Life And Brightens it With his Divine Blessings. Happy Ram Navami 2022.

Ram Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ram Jinka Naam Hai, Ayodhya Jinka Dhaam Hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, Hamara Pranam Hai. Aapko aur Aapke Parivar ko Ram Navami ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein.

Ram Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Abandon Pride, Which is the Same as Tamas-Guna, Rooted As it is in Ignorance and is A Source of Considerable Pain; and Adore Lord Shri Rama, the Chief of the Raghus and an Ocean of Compassion." - Tulsidas, Ramayana

Ram Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ram Navami 2022. "Lord Rama Means One. When One Gets this Oneness Within and This Oneness is Corroborated by the Members of the Human Race, Then No Other Desire Arises." - Sri Jibankrishna

Happy Ram Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Festival Remind You to Think Positive and Never Lose Hope as Good Always Triumphs Over Evil. Happy Ram Navami.

Happy Ram Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari, Dravu Su Dasharath Ajara Bihari, Ram Siya Ram Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram. Happy Ram Navami 2022.

Ram Navami 2022 Messages: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Images To Observe Festival of Shri Ram

On this day many Hindu people go to Ayodhya and take bath in the Sarayu river. And in many places fasts are also kept and havans are done. It is believed that by observing a fast on this day, all the wishes of the worshiper are fulfilled, on this day Chaitra Ram fair is organized in Ayodhya, in which a large crowd is seen every year. After bathing on the day of Ram Navami, Ramcharit Manas is recited in the temples in homes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2022 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).