Ram Navami is the celebration of the birth of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. Ram Navami 2022 will be celebrated on April 10 and will mark the last day of Chaitra Navaratri. The commemoration of Ram Navami usually falls on the ninth day or Navami of the spring Navratri and is celebrated with particular pomp and show by devotees across the world. People often take this auspicious day to share Ram Navami 2022 images, Happy Ram Navami wishes, Ram Navami 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Ram Navami 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Ram Navami Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Lord Ram is known to be one of the most revered gods in Hinduism. It is believed that Lord Vishnu took the Rama Avatar on this day through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. Therefore, the celebration of Rama Navami is a lot more grand and festive across Ayodhya. People often visit famous temples for Lord Rama, shower him with flowers, sweets, and various delicacies, and sing songs praising Lord Ram.

The celebration of Ram Navami 2022 is sure to be especially grand in various famous Ram temples across India. And devotees of the almighty will be eager to celebrate this day with the community. Sharing Happy Ram Navami wishes, Ram Navami 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Ram Navami 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures is therefore customary on this day.

Ram Navami 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat & Significance Of Birth Anniversary Of Lord Ram

Many devotees also take the opportunity of Ram Navami to bring out Rath Yatras and grand processions and carry the statue of Lord Rama across the town. We hope that this Ram Navami brings all the happiness, prosperity and good luck that Lord Rama managed to spread in his time on Earth. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Rama Navami 2022!

