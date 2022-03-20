Spring Equinox 2022 or the First Day of Spring 2022 will occur on March 20. In the Northern Hemisphere, this is the date that marks the onset of the spring season. Here's a collection of First Day of Spring images, First Day of Spring 2022 images with quotes, Spring Equinox quotes, Happy Spring quotes, Happy Spring 2022 HD wallpapers, greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, photos and a lot more to share it with your family and friends.

Both solstice and equinox are related but take place at different times of the year. An equinox occurs when the day and night are equally long whereas the solstice is the longest and shortest days of the year. As you observe the first day of the spring season after the spring equinox, we at LatestLY, have curated images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all to send them greetings for the day.

Spring equinox is also known as the March Equinox, is the day when both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere will experience an equal amount of daylight. This is the transition period of winters to summers. The sun starts to shift from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere. Here are beautiful images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends to welcome the spring season and greet you, friends.

The equinox happens at the same time worldwide, although our clock times reflect a different time zone. The increase in the length of the day is greatest around the spring equinox. On average, the spring season lasts for 92.8 days in Northern Hemisphere and 89.8 days in the Southern Hemisphere. Here are some lovely images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends to wish them Spring 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Spring 2022!

