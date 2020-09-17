Mahalaya Amavasya marks the culmination of the Pitru Paksha period and the beginning of the Devi Paksha. Due to Adhik Maas (leap month in the Hindu calendar), this year the Shardiya Navratri will be delayed by a month. Mahalaya Amavasya 2020 will be observed on September 17. Mahalaya Amavasya is significant because it is also called Sarma Pitru Amavasya Shradh. As we observe Mahalaya Amavasyam 2020, we bring to you Subho Mahalaya wishes and messages to wish your loved ones. It also includes Mahalaya Amavasya WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS. Subho Mahalaya 2020 Greetings, Quotes & Maa Durga HD Images: Wish Happy Mahalaya with WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings, Messages and GIFs Ahead of Durga Pujo.

On this day, Shradh and Tarpan rituals are performed for their loved ones who died, on Purnima Tithi, Chaturdashi Tithi and Amavasya Tithi. Devotees generally take a dip at River Ganges as a part of the traditions, however this year it has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. It also marks the onset of the Sharadiya Navratri season during which devotees keep a fast for nine days and worship the nine forms of Mae Durga. Subho Mahalaya 2020 Wishes & HD Images with Durga Maa Pics: Share Happy Mahalaya Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings with Your Loved Ones.

It is believed that on this day the Goddess descended on the Earth from her heavenly abode or Kailash ith her children, Kartikeya, Ganesha and Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati. The vehicle could be a lion, boat, horse or elephant. The mode of transport changes every year and even when she departs. Durga Puja celebrations will be held this year between October 22 (Shashthi) and October 26 (Vijaya Dashami).

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiuli Phuler Gandho, Sada Megher Sari R Kaash-er Bon, Dhaker Bajna Janan Dichchemaa -er Agamon. Subho Mahalaya 2020!

Facebook Greetings Read: May Maa Bless You, With All Her Blessings And Keep You Happy Through-out the Year! Wishing You a Happy Mahalaya 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fortunate Is The One Who Has Learned To Admire, But Not to Envy. Good Wishes for a Joyous Mahalaya 2020

Facebook Greetings Read: May Maa Durga Empower You & Your Family with Her Nine Swaroopa. Happy Mahalaya 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nil Nil Akasher Dur Simanay, Khuaite Akul Mon Ure Jete Chay, Shoroter Isharay Pujor Gondho Choray, Ure Jaoa Pakhider Danay Danay, Subho Mahalaya Priti O Subhechha

Mahalaya Amavasyam WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform, people use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can download Mahalaya Amavasyam WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones.

