Subrahmanya Shashti falls in the lunar month Margashirsha of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of November. This year, it will be observed on Monday, November 28. Subramanya Shashti is also known as Kukke Subramanya Shashti. It is the next Skanda Shashti after Soorasamharam. It is an important festival dedicated to Lord Subramanya (Skanda) and is observed on the sixth day during Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. As you observe Subrahmanya Shashti 2022, we at LatestLY have curated wishes and greetings that you can download and send to one and all on this auspicious day as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Soorasamharam 2022 Date in Tamil Nadu: Know About Skanda Sashti Viratham, Significance and Celebrations Related to Six-Day Festival.

Subrahmanya Shashti marks the triumph of Lord Subrahmanya over the demon named Tarakasura. Therefore, this day holds special significance for Lord Kartikeya's followers. Lord Kartikeya was the second son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is also known by the names of Shanmukha, Skanda and Subrahmanya. Celebrating this auspicious day dedicated to Lord Skanda, here are wishes and greetings that you can download and send to your family and friends as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Subrahmanya Shashti 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Subrahmanya Sashti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Subrahmanya Sashti 2022

Subrahmanya Sashti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Wish You and Your Family a Happy Subrahmanya Sashti

Subrahmanya Sashti 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Subrahmanya Sashti to You All

Subrahmanya Sashti 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Subrahmanya Sashti

Subrahmanya Sashti 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Subrahmanya Sashti

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Subrahmanya is considered as the General of Gods. The person who worships Lord Subrahmanya and performs rituals like Daan and Snaan on Subrahmanya Shashti is believed to be freed from all his sins. Therefore, it is one of the most auspicious days in Hindu culture. Wishing everyone a Happy Subramanya Shashti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2022 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).