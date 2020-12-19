Subrahmanya Shasthi 2020 Images & Wallpapers: The event of Subrahmanya Shasthi is one of the most significant festivals for the people of the Hindu community. The festival of Subrahmanya Shasthi is observed to celebrate Lord Subrahmanya (Skanda). People in southern India observe the festival amidst grandeur celebrations. Subrahmanya Shashti, this year, will fall on December 19, i.e., Saturday. They send across latest Subrahmanya Shasthi images and wallpapers to celebrate the auspicious occasion. If you are seeking for the newest Subrahmanya Shasthi 2020 HD images and wallpapers, then look no further, as we have the latest collection for you.

Subrahmanya Shasthi 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Subrahmanya Shasthi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Subrahmanya Shasthi 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Subrahmanya Shasthi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Subrahmanya Shasthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

For those who don’t know about Lord Skanda, Subrahmanya is the second son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is also known as Kartikeya, Murugan, etc. The occasion of Subrahmanya Shasthi is popularly celebrated as Kartikeya Subrahmanya Shasthi and Kukke Subrahmanya Shasthi as well. It is believed that on this day, Lord Subrahmanya had defeated demon king Tarakasura. It is celebrated in a spectacular manner in the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

As December 19 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Subrahmanya Shashti 2020! We hope you would love to share these Subrahmanya Shashti 2020 HD wishes and images with your loved ones on this auspicious day.

