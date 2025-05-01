Surdas Jayanti is an annual Hindu occasion that is celebrated across India to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Surdas, a saint from northern India. He was a 16th-century blind Hindu devotional poet and singer, who was known for his works written in praise of Krishna. The birth anniversary of Sant Surdas is observed as per the Hindu lunar calendar and falls on Shukla Paksha, Panchami in Vaishakha month. This year, Surdas Jayanti is on Friday, May 2, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Panchami tithi begins at 11:23 am on May 1, 2025, and ends at 09:14 am on May 2, 2025. It will be the 547th birth anniversary of Surdas this year. Surdas Jayanti Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Status, Quotes, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Birth Anniversary of Sant Surdas.

According to historians, Sant Surdas was born on 1478 C.E. in village Sihi, Faridabad, Haryana. He was born blind and, after being neglected by his family, he left his home at the age of six and started following the teachings of Lord Krishna at a very young age. His compositions captured his devotion towards Lord Krishna. Most of his poems were written in the Braj language, while some were also written in other dialects of medieval Hindi, like Awadhi.

Surdas Jayanti 2025 Date

Surdas Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, May 2.

Surdas Jayanti 2025 Timings

The Panchami tithi begins at 11:23 am on May 1, 2025 and ends at 09:14 am on May 2, 2025.

Surdas Jayanti Significance

Surdas Jayanti is an important day that serves as a reminder to remember the legacy and teachings of the great saint and poet. Surdas is said to have written and composed a hundred thousand songs in his magnum opus, the Sur Sagar. The book Sur Sagar (Sur's Ocean) is attributed to Surdas. The Sur Sagar in its present form focuses on descriptions of Krishna as the lovely child of Gokul and Vraj, written from the Gopis' perspective.

Surdas spent much of his life near Vrindavan, singing about the childhood and divine play (leelas) of Lord Krishna. As per historical records, Surdas' music and fine poetry attracted many laurels, and his fame spread far and wide. Mughal emperor Akbar, too, became his patron.

