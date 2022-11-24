National Jukebox Day is observed every year a day before Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving Day falls on November 24 this year. Therefore, National Jukebox Day 2022 would be observed on November 23. National Jukebox Day is a celebration of the invention of a device called a jukebox that has bought music into our lives in a special way. It has a rich history as it has been around since the era of modern music and plays all kinds of songs from country and blues to rock. As you celebrate National Jukebox Day 2022, here is a list of traditional Thanksgiving songs that you must play on this day. Thanksgiving 2022 Date in the US: Know History, Significance and All About the Day That Celebrates the Blessings of the Past Year in the United States.

For the Beauty of The Earth

Thanksgiving Day started as a day of giving thanks for the blessings of harvest and this song, For the Beauty of the Earth, is also associated with harvest time. Therefore, this is one of the must-play songs for your Thanksgiving playlist.

Beethoven- Symphony No. 6

Beethoven’s pastoral symphony is one of the first pieces to paint a musical picture of a particular visual scene. It is a perfect reminder of fresh-cut grass, fields of bluebells and maybe even a whiff of the farmyard waiting in the warmer months.

Abide With Me

As Thanksgiving is all about expressing gratitude and being thankful, "Abide With Me" is a perfect song for the day where the singer presents this gentle prayer to god to stay with him, through life and trials.

Leonard Bernstein- America

This song sees Puerto Rican immigrants singing the praises and pitfalls of the USA. The Hispanic music and Sondheim’s typical lyrics feature the line "I like the city of San Juan... I know a boat you can get on" are a perfect match for the day.

Gearing up for Thanksgiving Day 2022 on National Jukebox Day, make sure that you have these best songs saved and added to your jukebox playlist so as to set you in the right mood for the day. Wishing everyone a Happy National Jukebox Day 2022!

