Thrissur Pooram Photos: As The Temple Festival in Kerala Gets Cancelled Due to COVID-19, A Look Back At Some Beautiful Pictures From The Grand Celebrations

Thrissur Pooram is one of the grandest temple festivals in Kerala that usually involves a flood of people visiting the Vadakkunnathan temple. One of the most important Poorams in the state, this festivity is especially loved by elephant-lovers who enjoy watching the grand activities of these majestic creatures all decked up. Thrissur Pooram 2020 falls on May 3. However, as we enter Lockdown 3.0 and with the current spread of Covid-19 in India, this annual festivity has been cancelled for the year. But, instead of being disheartened at the cancellation of Thrissur Pooram 2020, people are already eagerly looking at the grand pictures of Thrissur Pooram from previous years and watching Thrissur Pooram 2019 videos to remind them of the extravagant festival. Thrissur Pooram 2020 Date: History, And Celebrations of Kerala's Biggest Temple Festival That's Cancelled Due to Lockdown This Year.

The Thrissur Pooram celebration is associated with the Maharaja of Cochin, Sakthan Thampuran, also known as Raja Rama Varma. While the Arattupuzha Pooram was said to be the grandest festival in Kerala, it is believed that one year Thrissur was denied entry to the festival due to a delay caused by rain. When the news of this reached the Maharaja, he started the grand Thrissur festival to allow a place for the people to showcase their skills and keep the celebratory spirits high. One of the most important and eloquent parts of this celebration has to be the grand tusked elephants that don the most jazziest and colourful adornments.

Thrissur Pooram celebration usually sees the footfall of thousands who enter the Thekkinkadu ground and enjoy the traditional percussion orchestra which is known as ‘’ilanjithara melam’. Thrissur Pooram celebrations take place on the day when the moon rises with the Pooram star in the month of Medam. The celebration of Thrissur Pooram traditionally goes on for 36 hours and is filled with songs, dance and prayers. However, with the absence of the grand crowds, this year’s celebration is bound to be a smaller activity with just the temple heads offering their prayers and seeking the blessings of the god. However, we can still enjoy this year’s Pooram celebration by revisiting the grand and eloquent celebrations that took place last year. Here are some pictures and videos for you to fully embrace the Thrissur Pooram celebrations.

Check Some Amazing Pictures of Thrissur Pooram Celebrations:

A Different Perspective

Sea of People!

Here's a Video

Glimpses From Day and Night

Such a Beautiful Capture

Bringing Back the Memories

While going back to life as it used to be may seem like a distant dream, these memories and pictures from the past and the serenity and peace that they hold, remind us of why we need to keep fighting. With the nationwide lockdown extending for two more weeks, we hope that these pictures manage to put a ray of hope and a faint smile on your face and help you bring in this important festival with the same level of fervour and enthusiasm. Happy Thrissur Pooram 2020!