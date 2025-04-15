Titanic Remembrance Day is an annual event that is observed on April 15 each year around the world. The day is marked to honour the memory of the more than 1,500 people who lost their lives when the RMS Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in the early hours of April 15, 1912. The Titanic, also known as RMS Titanic, was a British passenger liner operated by the White Star Line, was on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City. Titanic Remembrance Day: Captivating Facts About RMS Titanic Ship That Continue To Fascinate All to This Day.

The British ocean liner sank in the early hours of April 15, 1912 after hitting an iceberg on her maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City, United States. This year, Titanic Remembrance Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 15. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

According to historical records, this was the second time White Star Line had lost a ship on its maiden voyage, the first being RMS Tayleur in 1854. Of the estimated 2,224 passengers and crew aboard, approximately 1,500 died, making the incident one of the deadliest peacetime sinkings of a single ship. Scroll down to know more about Titanic Remembrance Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event marked in memory of the innocent lives killed in the tragedy.

Titanic Remembrance Day 2025 Date

Titanic Remembrance Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 15.

Titanic Remembrance Day Significance

Titanic Remembrance Day is an important annual event marking the memory of those who were killed in one of the deadliest commercial peacetime maritime disasters in modern history. On this day, memorial services are held, especially in places connected to the Titanic, such as Southampton, Belfast, Halifax, and New York.

Titanic, operated by White Star Line, carried some of the wealthiest people in the world, as well as hundreds of emigrants from the British Isles, Scandinavia, and elsewhere in Europe who were seeking a new life in the United States and Canada. The name Titanic derives from the Titans of Greek mythology. It was built in Belfast, Ireland and was the second of the three Olympic-class ocean liners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2025 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).