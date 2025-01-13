Maghi 2025 will be celebrated on January 13 by the people of Punjab. A regional name for the celebration of Makar Sankranti, Maghi is celebrated in Punjab, Haryana Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh. The celebration of Maghi follows Lohri celebrations and is marked on the first day of the month of Magh. People often share Happy Maghi wishes and messages, Maghi 2025 greetings, Happy Maghi images and wallpapers, Maghi WhatsApp status and Happy Maghi 2025 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Maghi 2025 Date and Historical Significance of Chali Mukte: Traditions and Celebrations of the Special Festival That Coincides With Lohri.

The elevation of Maghi is marked by offering special prayers at ponds and rivers and people also make special delicacies like kheer to celebrate the occasion. Every year, the celebration of Maghi is seen as an occasion to come together as a community and commemorate the martyrdom of forty Sikhs (Chalis Mukte) who once had deserted the tenth and last human Guru of Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh.

It is customary to make it a point to make a pilgrimage to the site of the war and take a holy dip in the sacred water pond of Gurudwara Sri Tuti Ganddi Sahib in Muktsar.

Happy Maghi 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers

Maghi Festival (File Image)

The festival of Maghi is marked on the day of Makar Sankranti. In Himachal, the festival is also known as Maghi Saaji or Magha Ra Saza. In Bihar and Nepal, it is also referred to as Maghi Parva or Maghi Sankranti. It is known as Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain (Uttarayana) in Jammu and Sakrat in Haryana.

