Kannada New Year, known as Ugadi, is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Karnataka. It marks the beginning of a new year in the Hindu lunar calendar on the first day of Chaitra. Ugadi symbolises renewal, prosperity, and hope for the future. Ugadi 2025 is on Sunday, March 30. To celebrate the Kannada New Year, individuals share Happy Ugadi 2025 wishes and greetings. Hence, we bring you Ugadi 2025 greetings and Kannada New Year HD images for free download online. Celebrate Telugu New Year with these WhatsApp wishes, images and messages and share them with your friends and family.

Preparations for Ugadi begin days in advance with cleaning homes and decorating them with fresh flowers and mango leaves. The day starts with an oil bath, followed by rituals and prayers. Families gather to savour a special dish called Bevu-Bella, a mixture of neem and jaggery representing the bittersweet nature of life. As you celebrate Ugadi 2025, share these Ugadi 2025 greetings, Kannada New Year HD images, Telugu New Year WhatsApp wishes, images and messages.

Ugadi Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Ugadi Bring You and Your Family Closer Together and Fill Your Hearts With Joy and Happiness.

Ugadi Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Ugadi Filled With New Beginnings, New Opportunities, and New Blessings.

Ugadi Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Ugadi Be the Start of a Wonderful Journey Filled With Happiness, Prosperity, and Success.

Ugadi Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Joyful and Blessed Ugadi. May This Year Be Your Best One Yet.

Ugadi Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Ugadi Bring You Peace, Prosperity, and Success in All Your Endeavours.

Kannada New Year

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Kannada New Year!

Temples organise special pujas and distribute prasadam. Cultural programs, including music and dance performances, showcase Karnataka’s vibrant heritage. Ugadi is also an occasion for the reading of Panchanga (astrological predictions for the year) by priests. This festival fosters community spirit and gratitude. It serves as a reminder to embrace life’s challenges and blessings with equal grace and look forward to a prosperous new beginning.

