Ugadi 2023 is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month and marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. Ugadi 2023 will be celebrated on March 22. Ugadi is known as the New Year celebration in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The day of Ugadi is also celebrated as Gudi Padwa by people in Maharashtra and Goa. To celebrate this day, people often share Happy ​​Ugadi 2023 wishes and messages, Ugadi 2023 Greetings, Happy Ugadi Images and Wallpapers, Ugadi 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Ugadi Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Ugadi (Telugu New Year) 2023 Date: Know Tithi, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Vidhi, Rituals, Significance of New Year's Day As per the Hindu Calendar.

Ugadi is observed by drawing colourful patterns on the floor called Muggulu, mango leaf decorations on doors called Torans, buying and giving gifts such as new clothes, giving charity to the poor, oil massages followed by special baths, preparing and sharing special food called Pachadi, and visiting Hindu temples. The celebration of Ugadi is believed to be extremely important as it marks the beginning of another New Year. A special delicacy of Pachhadi is also prepared to mark the beginning of the New Year. The name - Ugadi or Yugadi - is actually an amalgamation of two Sanskrit words - Yuga (age) and Adi (beginning).

As we prepare to celebrate Ugadi 2023, here are some Happy ​​Ugadi 2023 wishes and messages, Ugadi 2023 Greetings, Happy Ugadi Images and Wallpapers, Ugadi 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Ugadi Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online. Ugadi 2023 Rangoli Designs & Muggulu Patterns: Beautiful Kolam Designs To Draw and Celebrate Telugu New Year (Watch Videos).

We hope that Ugadi 2023 brings with it all the love, light and happiness that you and your family deserve. The celebration of Ugadi is sure to be a grand affair in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi 2023.

