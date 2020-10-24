United Nations Day is observed on October 24 to mark the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and its founding Charter. The observance comes at a time of global health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the world. To celebrate UN Day, an annual concert is usually held in the General Assembly Hall. As we observe United Nations Day 2020, we bring to you quotes and HD Images to send on the occasion. Share these sayings by popular figures and create awareness on the role of UN in the world. You can also send these UN Day Photos and quotes as WhatsApp Messages, sayings and thoughts. World Development Information Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of The Observance.

To celebrate UN Day, an annual concert is usually held in the General Assembly Hall. However, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert will be prerecorded and screened in the GA Hall on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 12.00 p.m. (New York local time). The concert will be held under the theme "Reimagine, Rebalance, Restart: recovering together for our shared humanity". A number of classical, modern and reimagined dances for the UN Day Concert, will be performed. Meanwhile, share these UN day quotes to celebrate the occasion and recognise the work of the UN. India Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp on 75th Anniversary of UN.

United Nations Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “It Is the Duty of the United Nations, Is to Make Every International Border a Garden, a Place of Art and Cultural Festival.” — Amit Ray

Quote on United Nations Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Hope the United Nations Will Ever Remain the Supreme Forum of Peace and Justice, the Authentic Seat of Freedom.” — Pope John Paul II

United Nations Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The UN Wasn’t Created to Take Mankind Into Paradise, but Rather, to Save Humanity From Hell.” — Dag Hammarskjöld

Quotes on United Nations Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The UN Is Committed to the Goal of Ensuring That All Nations Share in Economic, Social, & Scientific Progress. It Delivers Humanitarian Assistance to the Victims of Wars and Natural Disasters.” – Bill Bradley

Quote on United Nations Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Job of the United Nations Is to Grow More Flowers, More Smiles and More Beauty on the Earth.” — Amit Ray

The UN's World Development Information Day has also been held on 24 October since 1972. The day is also to highlight the role of the UN in world countries in ensuring world peace among these tough times. It also showcases how the organisation has been trying to impact world health during COVID-19 pandemic.

