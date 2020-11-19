World Children’s Day or Universal Children’s Day 2020 is on November 20. First established in 1954, the day is observed to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide and improving children’s welfare. The date is also important as it was on this day, in 1959, when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. Again, on this date, in 1989, the assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. With both these two significant events on the same date, we can understand the importance of celebrating Universal Children’s Day on November 20. In addition, we will look at some of the most famous and powerful quotes, sayings and World Children’s Day 2020 HD images to understand the significance of the day and also a reminder of how precious kids are.

No one looks at the world as bright and pretty as children. They are so innocent and pure, that they can redefine how we look at our surroundings. There is no place to look for that glimmer of hope than in the eyes of a child. This is why, it is important to give special attention to the kids. They shape our future. They deserve to be safe, fed, educated and empowered. To celebrate Universal Children’s Day 2020, check out these quotes and images and share with your near ones to remind them on just how precious kids are and improve children’s welfare.

“A Person’s a Person, No Matter How Small.” — Dr. Seuss

“Children Must Be Taught How to Think, Not What to Think.” — Margaret Mead, Cultural Anthropologist

“It Is Easier to Build Strong Children Than to Repair Broken Men.” — Frederick Douglass, Abolitionist and Statesman

“The Soul Is Healed by Being With Children.” — Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Russian Novelist and Philosopher

“Children See Magic Because They Look for It.” — Christopher Moore, Writer

These are some of the few quotes that define children and the need for all of us to be a little protective of them. Universal Children’s Day is a global observance and not a public holiday. But all of us need to focus on our future generation, highlighting the struggles they currently face across the world. They deserve to be loved, fed, educated, empowered and be able to make the career on their own, uplifting countries for better.

