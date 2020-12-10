According to the Panchang, 11 December is the date of Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is known as Utpana Ekadashi. Utpana Ekadashi is considered very special in Hinduism. In the month of Margashirsha, Utpana Ekadashi falling on the Krishna side is considered to be free from all kinds of sins. On this day, fasting and worshipping on this day fulfils all kinds of desires.

Story of Utpana Ekadashi (Katha)

According to the legend, Ekadashi was a goddess, born to the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Due to the appearance of Ekadashi day, this day is known as Utpana Ekadashi.

When is Utpana Ekadashi?

According to the Panchang, Utpana Ekadashi is on 11 December. This day is Friday. Due to Friday, its importance increases. The special thing is that the zodiac sign of Venus is going to change on this day.

Utpana Ekadashi date and Muhurat:

11 December 2020 - Morning worship Muhurat: 5:15 am to 6:05 am

11 December 2020 - Sandhya Poojan Muhurta: 5:43 pm to 7:03 pm

12 December 2020-Paran: 6:58 am to 7:02 am

Utpana Ekadashi Dos and Don'ts

On Ekadashi date, wake up in the morning and take a bath after taking a vow. You must worship Lord Vishnu. In the evening puja, worship Maa Lakshmi ji along with Vishu by lighting a lamp of ghee on the main door. On this day, special importance has been given to charity and it is urged that donations should be given to the needy. Put a statue or picture of Lord Ganesha and Lord Shri Krishna in front. First of all, offer the basil leaves to Lord Ganesha. After this, offer Roli and Akshat to Vishnu Ji by showing incense and lamp. After reciting the puja, the fast-story should be heard. After this, distribute Aarti and Prasad. The fast should be opened after sunrise on a different day of Ekadashi. One should not consume food on this day. On this day, the poor and the needy should donate as much power as possible.

