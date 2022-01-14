Uttarayan is the day when Sun starts to move towards the northern hemisphere on the celestial hemisphere. On this day, the International Kite festival is organised which is one of the largest festivals celebrated in Gujarat. It is celebrated every year on January 14. Here's a collection of Happy Uttarayan 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Makar Sankranti 2022 greetings, quotes, SMS and GIFs to celebrate the beautiful festival with near and dear ones. New Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes & HD Images for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings, Stickers and Status To Send to Family and Friends.

The first International Kite festival was observed in 1989 where people from every corner of the world came forward to show their innovative kites. Though the kites are made with different items like plastic, leaves, wood, metal, nylon and other scrap material, during Uttarayan the kites are made only with lightweight paper and bamboo sticks.

Uttarayan Festival Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Soar High With Success Just Like Your Kites This Makar Sankranti. Happy Uttarayan!

Uttarayan Festival Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May We All Be Blessed With Joy and Prosperity on This Makar Sankranti. Wish You and Your Loved Ones a Happy Uttarayan!

Uttarayan Festival Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Uttarayan Be Full of Moongfali, Rewari and Popcorn for You and Your Loved Ones. Wishing a Prosperous and Cheerful Uttarayan 2022 to You.

Uttarayan Festival Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on Uttarayan to You My Dear. May This Special Occasion Be Full of Smiles and Sweetness of Your Loved Ones.

Uttarayan Festival Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Brightness and Happiness of the Celebrations of Uttarayan Put an End to All the Darkness in Your Life. Happy Uttarayan to You My Dear.

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Great Devotion, Fervor and Gaiety, With Rays of Joy and Hope. Wish You and Your Family. Happy Makar Sankranti

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Always Soar High Up in Life Like the Vibrant Kites That Fly in the Sky. Happy Makar Sankranti

Uttarayan marks the day when winters begin to turn into summers according to the Indian calendar. It is one of the most important harvesting days in India marked with kite flying in Gujarat. The celebration is so huge that this day is a public holiday in the state. Months before the event, households start making different types of kites for this day.

Happy Makar Sankranti GIFs

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022 Greetings: Send WhatsApp Status, Wishes and Photos on Uttarayan Festival

During the Uttarayan festival, a mixed vegetable including yam and beans known as undhiyu is prepared. Along with it, chikki (sesame seed brittle) and jalebi are served to the people.

