Vaikasi Visakam 2023 will be observed on Saturday, June 3. It is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in the Tamil month of Vaikasi, which falls in the month of May or June of the Gregorian calendar. During Vaikasi Visakam, devotees engage in various religious rituals and activities to express their devotion and seek the blessings of Lord Muruga. The celebrations typically begin with the cleaning and decorating of temples dedicated to Lord Muruga. The sanctum sanctorum is adorned with flowers, lights, and colourful decorations, creating a vibrant and sacred ambience. As you observe Vaikasi Vaisakam 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Celebrate Lord Murugan’s Birthday With Lovely Tamil Festival Greetings, SMS and Messages.

On this day, devotees visit the temples early in the morning, dressed in traditional attire, and offer prayers to Lord Muruga. Special abhishekam (sacred bath) ceremonies are performed, where the deity's idol is bathed with holy water, milk, honey, and other auspicious substances. The idol is then adorned with new garments and adorned with jewellery. One of the highlights of Vaikasi Visakam is the procession of Lord Muruga's idol. The deity is placed on a beautifully decorated chariot or carried on a palanquin, and devotees joyfully accompany the procession, singing devotional songs and chanting the name of Lord Muruga. The procession often moves through the streets surrounding the temple, allowing devotees to catch a glimpse of the divine presence and receive blessings. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this important Tamil festival with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 Wishes & Messages

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 (File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 Wishes & Messages

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 (File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 Wishes & Messages

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 (File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 Wishes & Messages

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 (File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 Wishes & Messages

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 (File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam is not only a religious festival but also a celebration of Tamil culture and heritage. Traditional music and dance performances, including classical music concerts and Bharatanatyam (classical dance) recitals, are organized during the festivities. These cultural events add colour and vibrancy to the celebrations, allowing people to experience the richness of Tamil arts and traditions. Wishing everyone Happy Vaikasi Visakam 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2023 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).