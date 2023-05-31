Vaikasi Visakam is an auspicious occasion that marks the birthday of Lord Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva. The occasion is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu. Vaikasi Visakam is celebrated during Visakam Nakshatra in the Tamil month Vaikasi, which is the second solar month in the Tamil calendar. The day is also famous as Vaikasi Vishaka or Vaikhasi Vishakam. Lord Kartikeya’s birthday is celebrated during Vaikasi, which is the second solar month in the Tamil calendar, and Visakam is the sixteenth star out of twenty-seven that appears each month. Vaikasi Visakam falls in the month of May or June in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Vaikasi Visakam 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, June 3. Tamil Nadu: Clash Breaks Out Between DMK Workers and IT Officials Following Raids Linked to Minister Senthil Balaji, Miscreants Attempt to Break Windshield of Cars (Watch Video).

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 Date

Vaikasi Visakam 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, June 3.

Vaikasi Visakam Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

The Visakam Nakshathram will begin at 06:53 am on June 2, 2023, and will end at 06:16 am on June 3, 2023.

Vaikasi Visakam Puja Vidhi

Lord Kartikeya or Lord Murugan's birthday is celebrated during Vaikasi. On Vaikasi Visakam, the day when the Nakshatram Visakam coincides with the full moon or pournami, devotees take out a procession and carry milk to Subramania temples to perform milk abhishekam to the deity. Lord Kartikeya, also known as the god of courage, wealth, and wisdom, is primarily celebrated by Tamilians around the world. Lord Murugan is the younger son of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati, as well as the younger brother of Lord Ganesha.

It is believed that Lord Murugan incarnated for a divine purpose on Vaikasi Visakam day. He is also known as Lord Senthil, Lord Kumaran, Lord Subramanyam, and Lord Shanmugam. Lord Murugan has six faces; hence, he is also known as Lord Arumugam. Due to his six faces, Lord Murugan can see in East, West, North, South, Heaven, and Patala (netherworld) at the same time.

