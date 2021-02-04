It’s that time of the year, when couples paint the town in red. Love is in the air right now, and everyone is busy figuring out the best thing to do for their significant others. At the same time, singles are keeping themselves entertained with hilarious memes and jokes. No matter on which end of the celebration you are, the month indeed has its own charm. Valentine Week 2021 starts from February 7 with Rose Day and the week-long celebration of love ends with Valentine’s Day, which is on February 14. However, the pressure of finding a gift that perfectly encapsulates your feelings can interrupt the sweet bliss of love. Yet, well-chosen and unique Valentine’s Day 2021 gift ideas for him, and her might just help you to keep the spark going. From simple to classic presents, here are six V-Day gifts your partner will love unwrapping.

1. Box of Chocolates For the Sweet Tooth: It is no secret that a box of chocolates can save you from all the V-Day struggles to find the perfect present for him/ her. If you are in love with someone who absolutely is in delight with sweets, it is the right time to get those boxes of chocolates your partner loves.

2. For the Couple Who Likes to Cook and Eat Together: Maybe the pandemic has brought both of you a lot closer and cooking together was an added benefit. If you and your partner love to cook and eat together, gifting your beau with the best crockery sets or kitchen essentials will surely add charm to your relationship. You can even cook a V-Day dinner menu together and enjoy the date-night at the comfort of your home.

3. For the Bookworm: If your partner loves reading, gifting him or her, a book is ideal and thoughtful. There are endless classics and even new releases. Fiction or non-fiction, your partner will surely cherish this V-Day gift.

4. Games: Because of the pandemic, playing games at home has become a go-to activity. You can gift your partner board games such as scrabble that help you both get through the long weeks of a lockdown or a fun evening activity.

5. Cosy Couple Romance: If you plan for a comfortable night on Valentine’s Day, you can be in-charge to make the entire setting warm and cosy. There are cashmere blankets, scented candles and more decorative stuff to enjoy the next binge session of your favourite show.

6. For the Nature Lover: There is never a wrong time to display your love to your partner with some fresh plants or flowers. Besides, the options are many and can even be a great home décor item.

These are some cute and thoughtful gift ideas for V-Day 2021. They are as thoughtful, interesting and beautiful as they are practical. Don’t forget that Valentine’s Day 2021 is to be shared between the two of you, so you can cater the gift for your partner or find something both of you can enjoy together! Happy Valentine’s Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).