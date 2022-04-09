It is time to celebrate Vishu 2022! Vishu or Kerala New Year is also known as the festival of lights and prosperity. The Hindu festival falls around the equinox date in the solar calendar. It marks the first day of the Medam Month per the Malayalam Calendar and is the second most important festival after Onam. Let us learn about the Vishu 2022 date, significance, and history of the festival and its lavish celebrations. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

Vishu 2022 Date

Vishu marks the first day of Medam, the ninth month in the solar calendar followed in Kerala. It is celebrated as the first day of the Malayalam month, which marks the time when day and night are equal, also known as the Spring equinox. This year, Vishu 2022 will be celebrated on April 15, Friday. Mesha Sankranti 2022 in India: Date, Significance and Everything That You Need To Know About Hindu Solar New Year.

Significance and History of Vishu

Vishu is considered one of the most important and auspicious occasions in the life of the people of Kerala. According to mythology, it is believed to be the day Lord Krishna killed the demon Narkasur and warded off evil, and Lord Vishnu is considered the keeper of time. Lord Krishna idols are placed on the traditional Vishu Kani, golden-hued flowers, fresh fruits and vegetables, and new bright clothes. In some mythologies, it is believed to be the day of the return of Surya Dev.

This day is said to bring prosperity and the beginning of new aspirations and hope. People celebrate this festival with faith, spiritual grandeur, and zeal.

Celebrations of Vishu

Vishu Kani is a pivotal part of celebrations. It is a display made up of flowers, fruits, vegetables, rice, some coins, mirrors and holy text, and a Diya in a metal vessel called an Uruli. It is placed in homes and in front of idols and home temples.

The mother of the house and eldest daughter wake up at dawn, take baths, and light the lamp in the Vishukani; they later wake up other house members, close their eyes, and lead them to see the Vishukani. And a special meal called 'Sadya' is prepared for the occasion.

Vishu is an important festival in the state of Kerala. Around the same time as Vishu, other states such as Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal observe the Hindu Solar New Year or Mesha Sankranti as per the customs and rituals of the region.

