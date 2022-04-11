Vishu is the celebration of Kerala New Year and Vishu 2022 will be celebrated on April 15 this year. Celebrations are incomplete without Vishu Kani. The display consists of flowers, fruits, vegetables, rice, coins, mirrors, holy texts, and a Diya in a metal container called an Uruli. It is placed in homes and in front of idols and home temples. The mother of the house and eldest daughter wake up at dawn, take baths, and light the lamp in the Vishukani; they later wake up other house members, close their eyes, and lead them to see the Vishukani. When Is Vishu 2022? Know Date, Significance of Vishu Kani and Sadhya, History and Celebrations Related to Kerala New Year.
A large feast is hosted to celebrate the occasion of Vishu and it is called a Vishu Sadya. Sadhya is a traditional Kerala meal presented on a banana leaf that is primarily vegetarian. A Sadhya usually has anywhere from almost a dozen dishes. Similar to a South Indian Banana Leaf Meal, the Vishu Sadya has the top half of the leaf reserved for accompaniments and the bottom half reserved for staples and mains. Normally, the sequence of services is left to right on your leaf.
The Vishu Sadya can contain as many as 20 to 30 dishes and this is what a typical Vishu Sadya meal consists of:
Accompaniments (Mix of Savoury and Sweet):
1. Sarkara Varatti - Banana Chips with Jaggery
2. Nurukku Upperi - Banana Chips
3. Ethaka Banana Chips
4. Banana
5. Pappadam
6. Unniyappam/ Unniappam
7. Mango-Mambazha Unniyappam
Mains, Sambhar, Rice And Pachadi (Savoury And Sweet)
8. Vishu Thoran
9. Idichakka
10. Pappada Thoran
11. Beans Thoran
12. Vazha kombu Thoran
13. Beetroot pachadi
14. Pineapple Pachadi
15. Vendakka Okra Khichadi
16. Manga Perukku
17. Kerala Rice
18. Paruppu Curry with Ghee
19. Sambhar without Coconut
20. Pavakka Theeyal
21. Kumbalanga Moru Curry
22. Kalan
23. Tomato Rasam
24. Ginger-Inji Rasam
Sides (Savoury):
25. Aviyal
26. Olan
27. Papaya Erissery
28. Chakka Aviyal
29. Vada Koottu Curry
Deserts and Payasam's (Sweet):
30. Pineapple Payasam
31. Semiya Payasam
32. Gothambu Payasam
33. Pal Payasam
Well, would you believe us if we told you that this isn't it there are still many dishes that are added and variations of the dishes that we have listed above?
Vishu Sadya is definitely a feast and one that just doesn't fill your stomach but your soul too.
