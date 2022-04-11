Vishu is the celebration of Kerala New Year and Vishu 2022 will be celebrated on April 15 this year. Celebrations are incomplete without Vishu Kani. The display consists of flowers, fruits, vegetables, rice, coins, mirrors, holy texts, and a Diya in a metal container called an Uruli. It is placed in homes and in front of idols and home temples. The mother of the house and eldest daughter wake up at dawn, take baths, and light the lamp in the Vishukani; they later wake up other house members, close their eyes, and lead them to see the Vishukani. When Is Vishu 2022? Know Date, Significance of Vishu Kani and Sadhya, History and Celebrations Related to Kerala New Year.

A large feast is hosted to celebrate the occasion of Vishu and it is called a Vishu Sadya. Sadhya is a traditional Kerala meal presented on a banana leaf that is primarily vegetarian. A Sadhya usually has anywhere from almost a dozen dishes. Similar to a South Indian Banana Leaf Meal, the Vishu Sadya has the top half of the leaf reserved for accompaniments and the bottom half reserved for staples and mains. Normally, the sequence of services is left to right on your leaf.

The Vishu Sadya can contain as many as 20 to 30 dishes and this is what a typical Vishu Sadya meal consists of:

Accompaniments (Mix of Savoury and Sweet):

1. Sarkara Varatti - Banana Chips with Jaggery

2. Nurukku Upperi - Banana Chips

3. Ethaka Banana Chips

4. Banana

5. Pappadam

6. Unniyappam/ Unniappam

7. Mango-Mambazha Unniyappam

Mains, Sambhar, Rice And Pachadi (Savoury And Sweet)

8. Vishu Thoran

9. Idichakka

10. Pappada Thoran

11. Beans Thoran

12. Vazha kombu Thoran

13. Beetroot pachadi

14. Pineapple Pachadi

15. Vendakka Okra Khichadi

16. Manga Perukku

17. Kerala Rice

18. Paruppu Curry with Ghee

19. Sambhar without Coconut

20. Pavakka Theeyal

21. Kumbalanga Moru Curry

22. Kalan

23. Tomato Rasam

24. Ginger-Inji Rasam

Sides (Savoury):

25. Aviyal

26. Olan

27. Papaya Erissery

28. Chakka Aviyal

29. Vada Koottu Curry

Deserts and Payasam's (Sweet):

30. Pineapple Payasam

31. Semiya Payasam

32. Gothambu Payasam

33. Pal Payasam

Well, would you believe us if we told you that this isn't it there are still many dishes that are added and variations of the dishes that we have listed above?

Vishu Sadya is definitely a feast and one that just doesn't fill your stomach but your soul too.

