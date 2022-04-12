Happy Vishu 2022! It's almost celebration time in Kerala and for people who celebrate Vishu everywhere. Vishu is the celebration of the first day of the Medam month, and the festival date is set according to the ninth month in the solar calendar followed in Kerala. To mark the lovely occasion, here's a list of the latest Vishu 2022 wishes, Happy Vishu 2022 greetings, Vishu images, Vishu Ashamsakal HD wallpapers, quotes, SMS, Facebook status, WhatsApp stickers and more for free download online. When Is Vishu 2022? Know Date, Significance of Vishu Kani and Sadhya, History and Celebrations Related to Kerala New Year.

Vishu is the second most important festival in Kerala after Onam and is celebrated with grandeur. The festival is unique and is celebrated with the hope of a new beginning and inviting prosperity and goodness into people's lives. A Vishnu Kani is a display made with flowers, fruits, vegetables, jewellery and more essential items that each have a deep meaning and are kept on the Vishnu Kani for a reason. To celebrate Vishu, we have created some messages and wishes in HD image forms for you to send and pass the greetings of Vishu along. Vishu 2022: What Is a Vishu Sadya? List of Dishes and Items That Make Kerala New Year Feast a Memorable Affair!

Messages and Images for Vishu 2022

Vishu 2022 Message (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Vishu! The New Year Has Begun, It's Time To Drench Yourself in Your Dreams and Aspirations.

Vishu 2022 Messages (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: God Created the World on This Day For His Followers. May on This Day You Find New Hope and Happiness in Your Heart To Make Your Life Beautiful. Happy Vishu!

Vishu 2022 Messages (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Joyous Occasion of Vishu, Here's Praying That Unni Krishnan Blesses You With Good health, Wealth, Contentment and Prosperity. Happy Vishu.

Vishu 2022 Messages (Photo Credit: File image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Vishu, I Hope and Pray That the Almighty Restores Peace and Harmony in Society. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No War. Happy Vishu.

Vishu 2022 Messages (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joyous Moments of Vishu Continue For the Rest of the Year and Fill Your Life With Great Abundance! Happy Vishu.

How to Download Vishu 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Vishu stickers for WhatsApp online on Play Store. Here is the download link. Apart from WhatsApp stickers, you can also download lovely Vishu GIFs, Happy Kerala New Year greetings and so on.

Vishu is one of the auspicious occasions, the new year promises new growth and new aspirations. It is also a day to express gratitude to the elders and seek their blessings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2022 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).