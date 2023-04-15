Thiruvananthapuram, April 15: People in Kerala ushered in the Malayalam New Year, Vishu, on Saturday with colourful rituals, traditional fervour and gaiety looking forward to a season of prosperity and progress. Vishu, which is also celebrated as a harvest festival, falls on the first day of the Malayalam month of 'Medam'.

In Hindu households, the day began with family members waking up in the early hours to see 'vishukkanni', the custom of looking at auspicious articles arranged in brass vessels, symbolising hope and prosperity.

Besides seasonal fruits, vegetables and flowers, rice, gold ornaments, clothes, coins and holy texts are arranged on a platter in front of the deity to be the first sight of people when they wake up on Vishu day.

Keeping with the tradition, elders followed the practice of presenting money, especially coins, as 'Vishukkaineetam' to youngsters in the family. In the northern parts of the state, the day marked the beginning of 'Vishu Vilakku' festival season in many temples.

Malayalam New Year Celebration

Kerala | People in Thiruvananthapuram throng Pazhavangadi Maha Ganapathi temple to seek blessings on the occasion of Vishu which marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year pic.twitter.com/dgNYXBpB0D — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

The preparation of 'Vishu Sadhya', a sumptuous feast comprising ethnic delicacies made of seasonal produce like cucumber, mango and jackfruit, was also a highlight of the Vishu celebrations in central and southern districts.

All major temples, including Lord Krishna's at Guruvayur and Lord Ayyappa's at Sabarimala in the state, witnessed a heavy rush of devotees since the early morning hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan were among those who greeted people on the day. "Vishu greetings to everyone. Wishing you all a great year ahead," Modi tweeted.