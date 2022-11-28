Vivah Panchami is celebrated with great zeal in India by people of the Hindu community as the day marks the marriage anniversary of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. The auspicious day of Vivah Panchami falls on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha i.e., in the month of November. While we celebrate the wedding ceremony of Lord Rama and Maa Sita on Vivah Panchami 2022, here are some wishes, greetings, Vivah Panchami images and HD wallpapers that you can share with your loved ones on this day. You can also wish your loved ones Happy Ram Vivah on this auspicious occasion with WhatsApp messages, Ram-Sita images and SMS. Vivah Panchami 2022 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Importance of the Day That Celebrates the Wedding Anniversary of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

This year, Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on Monday, November 28. People who are going to celebrate the festival must know that the Panchami Tithi begins at 4:25 PM on November 27, 2022, and will end at 1:35 PM on November 28, 2022. Share these Vivah Panchami 2022 wishes, greetings, Vivah Panchami images and HD wallpapers with your loved ones on this day. You can also download and share Happy Ram Vivah WhatsApp messages, Ram-Sita images and SMS with everyone you know. Vivah Panchami 2022 Mehndi Design Images & Videos: From Arabic & Khafif to Indo-Arabic & Jewellery-Style Mehandi Patterns, Henna Styles You Must Check Out.

Vivah Panchami 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Vivah Panchami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Married Life Be Filled With Love, Happiness and Laughter. Happy Vivah Panchami 2022.

Vivah Panchami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Vivah Panchami, Wishing a Happy and Blessed Life for You. Happy Vivah Panchami!

Vivah Panchami 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Holy Day of Vivah Panchami, Let’s Celebrate the Wedding Day of the Divine Couple, Shri Rama and Mata Sita. A Happy Vivah Panchami 2022!

Happy Vivah Panchami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That All Your Wishes Come True on This Day. Happy Vivah Panchami.

Vivah Panchami 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vivah Panchami Blessings to Your Family. Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings and Best Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones on This Auspicious Occasion.

Happy Vivah Panchami 2022 Wishes and Greetings To Share With Loved Ones on This Auspicious Day

Religious beliefs say that worshipping Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita on the day of Vivah Panchami can help you get rid of all the obstacles in your married life. The day also holds great significance in Hindu mythology as it is said that on the day of Vivah Panchami, Tulsidas completed the Ramcharitmanas.

