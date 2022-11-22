Vivah Panchami is a popular festival that is celebrated by the Hindu community. On this day, Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were married. Hence, this day is marked as the wedding anniversary of Rama and Sita. Vivah Panchami is celebrated on the 5th day (Panchami) of the Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon) during the month of Margashirsha (November). This day is believed to be an auspicious one as it marks the ceremonial marriage anniversary of Rama and Sita. This year, Vivah Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, November 28. Vivah Panchami 2022 Mehndi Design Images & Videos: From Arabic & Khafif to Indo-Arabic & Jewellery-Style Mehandi Patterns, Henna Styles You Must Check Out.

According to religious beliefs, it is believed that Tulsi Das completed Ramcharitmanas on this day. Devotees throng Sita-Ram temples on this day and people perform rituals with great enthusiasm. The day is marked with great pomp and gaiety in Nepal and Ayodhya. If you are planning to perform Puja on Vivah Panchami, then we have got you covered. Take a look at the date, Shubh Muhurat, importance, Puja Vidhi and timings of Vivah Panchami.

Vivah Panchami 2022 Date & Tithi

According to the Hindu calendar, Vivah Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha, which corresponds to November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Vivah Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on November 28, Monday.

Panchami Tithi Begins at 04:25 PM on November 27, 2022

Panchami Tithi Ends at 01:35 PM on November 28, 2022

Vivah Panchami Puja Vidhi

Devotees worship Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on this auspicious day. This day marks the ceremonial marriage anniversary of Rama and Sita. Here is everything you need to know about the Puja Vidhi on this day.

Idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita are brought home and worshipped by lighting a ghee Diya.

Devotees take the name of Lord Ganesha and begin the wedding rituals of Lord Ram and Sita Mata.

It is recommended that the one doing Puja on this day should also remember Lord Hanuman as Hanuman was an ardent devotee of Shree Ram and Sita.

Just like any Hindu wedding, garlands are put over Shri Ram and Sita Mata, celebrating their marriage followed by Aarti.

After the wedding rituals are over, Bhog is given to everyone around.

On this day, you should worship Lord Ram and Goddess Sita whenever possible.

Significance of Vivah Panchami

According to religious beliefs, if you worship Shri Ram and Sita Mata on the day of Vivah Panchami, all the obstacles in a marriage life will be solved. If you are not married, worshipping them can help you find a suitable life partner. Vivah Panchami is observed as the Vivah Utsav of Sita and Rama in temples and sacred places associated with Rama in the Mithila region of India and Nepal. The day is of great importance at Janakpurdham in Nepal, where thousands of pilgrims come from many parts of the country, as it is believed that Sita married Lord Rama there.

