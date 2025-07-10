Vyasa Puja 2025 Date and Purnima Tithi: Here's the Significance of Guru Puja That Honours the Birth Anniversary of Veda Vyasa

Vyasa Puja is an auspicious Hindu occasion that commemorates the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the sage who compiled the Vedas and Puranas. This day is also known as Vyasa Purnima. On this day, people also honour their spiritual master, who is considered a representative of Vyasa. The full moon day during the Ashadha month is known as Vyasa Puja day. Vyasa Puja 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10. The festival is a time for devotees to offer prayers, tributes, and written offerings of glorification to their guru. Guru Purnima 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Vyasa Purnima Tithi Timings and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Spiritual Gurus and Academic Teachers.

According to drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 01:36 AM on July 10, and ends at 02:06 AM on July 11. In this article, let's know more about the Vyasa Puja 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Veda Vyasa.

Vyasa Puja 2025 Date

Vyasa Puja 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10.

Vyasa Puja 2025 Timings

The Purnima Tithi begins at 01:36 AM on July 10, and ends at 02:06 AM on July 11.

Vyasa Puja Significance

Vyasa Puja holds great significance in Hinduism, is this day is traditionally reserved for Guru Puja or Guru Worship. On this day, people offer puja or pay respect to their Gurus. Guru refers toa spiritual guide who enlightens disciples by his knowledge and teachings.

Vyasa Puja is also known as Vyasa Purnima and this day is commemorated as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and compiler of the Vedas and Puranas. He is revered as one of the greatest Gurus in Hindu tradition, and Vyasa Puja is performed to express gratitude for his immense contribution to spiritual knowledge.

