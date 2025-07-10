Vyasa Puja 2025 Date and Purnima Tithi: Here's the Significance of Guru Puja That Honours the Birth Anniversary of Veda Vyasa

Vyasa Puja holds great significance in Hinduism, is this day is traditionally reserved for Guru Puja or Guru Worship. On this day, people offer puja or pay respect to their Gurus. Guru refers to a spiritual guide who enlightens disciples by his knowledge and teachings.

Festivals & Events Meera| Jul 10, 2025 06:00 AM IST
A+
Ranveer Singh Birthday: Embracing Ethnic Looks with Distinctive Charm (View Pics)
  • Mumbai Ranked Among ‘100 Best Food Cities in the World’ in TasteAtlas List; Six Indian Cities Make the Cut
  • Viral
    Oviya Helen Viral Video Link: Tamil Actress’ Latest Instagram Reel Will Leave You Stunned! Oviya Helen Viral Video Link: Tamil Actress’ Latest Instagram Reel Will Leave You Stunned!
  • Festivals
    Guru Purnima 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Photos To Honour the Spiritual and Academic Teachers Guru Purnima 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Photos To Honour the Spiritual and Academic Teachers
  • Videos
    Guru Purnima 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Pay Respect to Your Mentors Guru Purnima 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Pay Respect to Your Mentors
    • Close
    Search

    Vyasa Puja 2025 Date and Purnima Tithi: Here's the Significance of Guru Puja That Honours the Birth Anniversary of Veda Vyasa

    Vyasa Puja holds great significance in Hinduism, is this day is traditionally reserved for Guru Puja or Guru Worship. On this day, people offer puja or pay respect to their Gurus. Guru refers to a spiritual guide who enlightens disciples by his knowledge and teachings.

    Festivals & Events Meera| Jul 10, 2025 06:00 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Vyasa Puja 2025 Date and Purnima Tithi: Here's the Significance of Guru Puja That Honours the Birth Anniversary of Veda Vyasa
    Vyasa Puja (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Vyasa Puja is an auspicious Hindu occasion that commemorates the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the sage who compiled the Vedas and Puranas. This day is also known as Vyasa Purnima. On this day, people also honour their spiritual master, who is considered a representative of Vyasa. The full moon day during the Ashadha month is known as Vyasa Puja day. Vyasa Puja 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10. The festival is a time for devotees to offer prayers, tributes, and written offerings of glorification to their guru. Guru Purnima 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Vyasa Purnima Tithi Timings and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Spiritual Gurus and Academic Teachers. 

    According to drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 01:36 AM on July 10, and ends at 02:06 AM on July 11. In this article, let’s know more about the Vyasa Puja 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Veda Vyasa. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India. 

    Vyasa Puja 2025 Date

    Vyasa Puja 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10.

    Vyasa Puja 2025 Timings

    The Purnima Tithi begins at 01:36 AM on July 10, and ends at 02:06 AM on July 11.

    Vyasa Puja Significance

    Vyasa Puja holds great significance in Hinduism, is this day is traditionally reserved for Guru Puja or Guru Worship. On this day, people offer puja or pay respect to their Gurus. Guru refers toa  spiritual guide who enlightens disciples by his knowledge and teachings.

    Vyasa Puja is also known as Vyasa Purnima and this day is commemorated as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and compiler of the Vedas and Puranas. He is revered as one of the greatest Gurus in Hindu tradition, and Vyasa Puja is performed to express gratitude for his immense contribution to spiritual knowledge.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Festivals And Events Today Festival Veda Vyasa Purnima Vyasa Puja Vyasa Puja 2025 Timings Vyasa Puja Date Vyasa Puja Significance Vyasa Purnima Vyasa Purnima Date Vyasa Purnima Puja Vidhi
    You might also like
    Guru Purnima 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Photos To Honour the Spiritual and Academic Teachers
    Festivals & Events

    Guru Purnima 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Photos To Honour the Spiritual and Academic Teachers
    Festivals & Events Meera| Jul 10, 2025 06:00 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Vyasa Puja 2025 Date and Purnima Tithi: Here's the Significance of Guru Puja That Honours the Birth Anniversary of Veda Vyasa
    Vyasa Puja (Photo Credits: File Image)

    Vyasa Puja is an auspicious Hindu occasion that commemorates the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the sage who compiled the Vedas and Puranas. This day is also known as Vyasa Purnima. On this day, people also honour their spiritual master, who is considered a representative of Vyasa. The full moon day during the Ashadha month is known as Vyasa Puja day. Vyasa Puja 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10. The festival is a time for devotees to offer prayers, tributes, and written offerings of glorification to their guru. Guru Purnima 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Vyasa Purnima Tithi Timings and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Spiritual Gurus and Academic Teachers. 

    According to drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 01:36 AM on July 10, and ends at 02:06 AM on July 11. In this article, let’s know more about the Vyasa Puja 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Veda Vyasa. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India. 

    Vyasa Puja 2025 Date

    Vyasa Puja 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10.

    Vyasa Puja 2025 Timings

    The Purnima Tithi begins at 01:36 AM on July 10, and ends at 02:06 AM on July 11.

    Vyasa Puja Significance

    Vyasa Puja holds great significance in Hinduism, is this day is traditionally reserved for Guru Puja or Guru Worship. On this day, people offer puja or pay respect to their Gurus. Guru refers toa  spiritual guide who enlightens disciples by his knowledge and teachings.

    Vyasa Puja is also known as Vyasa Purnima and this day is commemorated as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the author of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and compiler of the Vedas and Puranas. He is revered as one of the greatest Gurus in Hindu tradition, and Vyasa Puja is performed to express gratitude for his immense contribution to spiritual knowledge.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Festivals And Events Today Festival Veda Vyasa Purnima Vyasa Puja Vyasa Puja 2025 Timings Vyasa Puja Date Vyasa Puja Significance Vyasa Purnima Vyasa Purnima Date Vyasa Purnima Puja Vidhi
    You might also like
    Guru Purnima 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Photos To Honour the Spiritual and Academic Teachers
    Festivals & Events

    Guru Purnima 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Photos To Honour the Spiritual and Academic Teachers
    National Kitten Day 2025 Date in USA: Here’s the Significance of the Day That Celebrates and Encourages Adoption of Homeless Kittens
    Festivals & Events

    National Kitten Day 2025 Date in USA: Here’s the Significance of the Day That Celebrates and Encourages Adoption of Homeless Kittens
    Kokila Vrat 2025 Date and Purnima Tithi: Know Puja Muhurat, Rituals and Significance of the Fasting Day Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati
    Festivals & Events

    Kokila Vrat 2025 Date and Purnima Tithi: Know Puja Muhurat, Rituals and Significance of the Fasting Day Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati
    Feast of St Rosalia 2025 Start and End Dates: Know Significance of ‘La Festa Di Santa Rosalia’ in Palermo To Honour the Patron Saint, Santa Rosalia
    Festivals & Events

    Festivals & Events

    Guru Purnima 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Photos To Honour the Spiritual and Academic Teachers

    National Kitten Day 2025 Date in USA: Here’s the Significance of the Day That Celebrates and Encourages Adoption of Homeless Kittens
    Festivals & Events

    National Kitten Day 2025 Date in USA: Here’s the Significance of the Day That Celebrates and Encourages Adoption of Homeless Kittens
    Kokila Vrat 2025 Date and Purnima Tithi: Know Puja Muhurat, Rituals and Significance of the Fasting Day Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati
    Festivals & Events

    Kokila Vrat 2025 Date and Purnima Tithi: Know Puja Muhurat, Rituals and Significance of the Fasting Day Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati
    Feast of St Rosalia 2025 Start and End Dates: Know Significance of ‘La Festa Di Santa Rosalia’ in Palermo To Honour the Patron Saint, Santa Rosalia
    Festivals & Events

    Feast of St Rosalia 2025 Start and End Dates: Know Significance of ‘La Festa Di Santa Rosalia’ in Palermo To Honour the Patron Saint, Santa Rosalia

    Short Videos
    Festivals & Events

    Feast of St Rosalia 2025 Start and End Dates: Know Significance of ‘La Festa Di Santa Rosalia’ in Palermo To Honour the Patron Saint, Santa Rosalia

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    abhimanyu easwaran
    500+K+ searches
    date
    500+K+ searches
    starlink india
    500+K+ searches
    আজকের আবহাওয়া
    500+K+ searches
    arshdeep singh
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Wimbledon 2025Viral VideosFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpGuru Purnima 2025Sawan 2025SupermanRahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiJurassic World RebirthKerala Lottery Results